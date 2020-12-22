Cal Cornerback Camryn Bynum Named 1st Team All-Pac-12

Cal senior cornerback Camryn Bynum, who initially opted out of this season, was rewarded Tuesday with selection to the All-Pac-12 first team.

Linebacker Cameron Goode was the only other Cal player honored on either of the first two teams, named to the second unit in a vote of the league's 12 coaches.

Bynum was a preseason All-Pac-12 pick this fall after earning second-team honors in 2019 and an honorable mention as a sophomore in 2018.

Bynum started all four of the Bears' games this season, compiling 19 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups. He is the only player to start all 42 games for the Bears the past four seasons, during which time he totaled 188 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 6 interceptions, and 35 pass breakups, a figure that ranks fifth all-time in school history.

Cameron Goode

Goode had 19 tackles this season and tied for second in the Pac-12 -- and nationally with 2.0 tackles for loss per game. The redshirt senior has 125 tackles in 26 career starts, including 27.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks an 2 interceptions, both of which he returns for touchdowns.

Colorado running back Jarek Broussard, who rushed for 813 yards in this shortened season, was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. Broussard rushed for 301 yards against Arizona and had at least 100 rushing yards in each of the Buffs' first four games -- the first CU player to achieve that.

The Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Years award went to USC junior safety Talanoa Hufanga, who led the Pac-12 with four interceptions. He had 17 tackles in the Trojans' win over rival UCLA and finished the regular season with 40 tackles. He became the first USC player with an interception in four straight games since Sammy Knight did it in 1996.

Utah running back Ty Jordan and Oregon inside linebacker Noah Sewell claimed the offensive and defensive Freshman of the Year honors.

Karl Dorrell, who directed Colorado to a 4-1 record in his debut season, was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year. The Buffaloes started the season 4-0 and had their first winning record since 2016.

Cal players who collected honorable mention were wide receiver Kekoa Crawford, offensive tackle Jake Curhan, linebacker Kuony Deng, defensive back Josh Drayden, defensive lineman Brett Johnson, defensive end Zeandae Johnson, wide receiver/return specialist Nikko Remigio, center Michael Saffell, and tight end Jake Tonges, Jr.

.

This story will be updated

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page