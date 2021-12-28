Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Aaron Rodgers Now Heavy Favorite to Win NFL MVP

    Oddsmakers place a sizable gap between the former Cal star and Jonathan Taylor, who is second favorite
    Former Cal standout Aaron Rodgers has become the clear favorite among oddsmakers to win his second straight NFL MVP award and his fourth overall.

    Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is now the second favorite among most betting sites, but the gap between Rodgers and the No. 2 favorite had widened considerably since last week. Rodgers is now less than an even-money bet to win the award, as indicated by the minus signs by his name in odds posted below. That means it may not pay to put money down on the Packers’ quarterback at this point.

    Rodgers had just a so-so game by his standards in the Packers’ two-point victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, but the fact that Green Bay moved a step closer to earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC probably had a bigger impact on the odds.

    Rodgers has thrown 16 touchdown passes with no picks over the past five games, and his 110.8 passer rating for the season leads the NFL. Of more importance is the fact that the Packers have the best record in the NFL. If the Packers win their final two games against the Vikings and Lions to wind up 14-3, Rodgers would almost certainly win the MVP award unless he posts horrible statistics.

    The biggest threat may be Patrick Mahomes. If the Chiefs overtake the Packers for the NFL’s best record, Mahomes could jump to the top. The same goes for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady if Tampa Bay passes the Packers.

    If Rodgers' wins a fourth MVP, he would be only the second player in history to win that many.  Peyton Manning has the record with five MVPs. The AP MVP award is the de facto official MVP award, and it has been presented every year since 1957.

    Here is how several betting sites place the MVP odds with two weeks left:

    .

    Vegas Insider

    Aaron Rodgers: -175 (or 4-to-7)

    Jonathan Taylor: +600 (or 6-to-1)

    Tom Brady: +750 (or 7.5-to-1)

    Patrick Mahomes: +1200 (or 12-to-1)

    Josh Allen: 1200 (or 12-to-1)

    .

    BetMGM

    Aaron Rodgers: -189

    Jonathan Taylor: +650

    Tom Brady: +650

    Josh Allen: +1200

    Patrick Mahomes: +1200

    .

    Draft Kings

    Aaron Rodgers: -175

    Jonathan Taylor: +600

    Tom Brady: +750

    Josh Allen: +1200

    Patrick Mahomes: +1200

    .

    Fan Duel

    Aaron Rodgers: -175

    Jonathan Taylor: +700

    Tom Brady: +700

    Josh Allen: +1200

    Patrick Mahomes: +1200

    .

    Oddschecker

    Aaron Rodgers: -141

    Tom Brady: +375

    Jonathan Taylor: +700

    Matthew Stafford: +1400

    Patrick Mahomes: +1600

    .

    Sports Betting Dime

    Aaron Rodgers: -175

    Jonathan Taylor: +600

    Tom Brady: +750

    Josh Allen: +1200

    Patrick Mahomes: +1200

    .

    Points Bet

    Aaron Rodgers: -225

    Jonathan Taylor: +650

    Tom Brady: +700

    Josh Allen: +1400

    Patrick Mahomes: +1400

    .

    If you are unfamiliar with these odds, click here for an odds converter.

    .

    Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Cary Edmondson, USA TODAY Sports

    .

