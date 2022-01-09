Aaron Rodgers Sharp, but Jared Goff Just as Good in First Half

Two former Cal stars play well before halftime of Lions-Packers game on Sunday

Former Car star Aaron Rodgers ended the regular season with another strong performance in limited action on Sunday, probably earning him another MVP award. But he was no better than the other ex-Golden Bears quarterback of that game -- Detroit's Jared Goff.

Rodgers played the first half for the Packers and was 14-for-18 for 138 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and an impressive 135.6 passer rating.

That left Rodgers with 37 touchdown passes and four interceptions for the season, and 20 TD passes and no picks in the last seven games. He will finish the season as the NFL leader in passer rating.

It appears Rodgers will not play in the second half, since Jordan Love was in at quarterback for Green Bay to start the third quarter.

Goff, who had missed the past two games, had his best performance of the season came in his most recent game, a 30-12 victory over Arizona on Dec. 19. But he was sharp again in the first half against the Packers, going 14-for-17 for 131 yards, one touchdown, no picks and a 118.4 passer rating before halftime, which ended with the Lions holding a 17-13 lead.

But unlike Rodgers, his day was not done, so we will see later how Goff's second half pans out.

On Green Bay's first possession of the game, Rodgers led the Packers on a 15-play, 74-yard scoring drive that took 7:18 off the clock. Rodgers completed 6-of-8 passes for 56 yards in the drive, and he finished it off with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard.

He was sacked twice in the Packers' two possessions Sunday, and Matt LaFleur no doubt held his breath every time that happens because an injury to Rodgers would ruin Green Bay's playoff hopes. The Packers had clinched the top seed in the NFC before Sunday's game, but most of the regulars started Sunday's game to maintain momentum and rhythm.

Rodgers presumably will win his fourth MVP award this season, unless his comments and behavior over the past several months cause a sizable number of the 50 MVP voters to snub him. One MVP voter, Hub Arkush, the editor of Pro Football Weekly, said this week he would not vote for Rodgers for MVP because he thought Rodgers' comments during the offseason, saying he wanted to be traded, were detrimental to the team and Packer fans. Rodgers' comments about not being vaccinated also turned some people off, although it reamains to be seen whether that will influence any of the 50 media members who vote for the MVP.

The Packers were less successful in their next two possessions, with Rodgers still in the game for both. But after the Lions took a 14-7 lead, Rodgers led another touchdown drive, finishing it with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Lazard. (A missed extra point left Green Bay behind 14-13.)

Meanwhile, the Lions-Packers game also featured the return of another former Cal quarterback -- Goff. He missed the past two games -- one because of COVID and the other because of a knee injury -- but was a starter against the Packers.

He was just as efficient as he had been against the Cardinals. He completed a 2-yard, fourth-down pass to Amon-Re St. Brown for a touchdown that gave Detroit a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

Goff later led a 59-yard drive in the closing seconds of the first half that led to a field goal with two seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Goff is trying to show that he should be the Lions' quarterback in 2022 and years to come, and his first-half performance aided that mission.

Goff kept it going early in the third quarter, throwing a 36-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on a flea-flicker play to put the Lions ahead 24-13.

