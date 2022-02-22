Aaron Rodgers Explains Instagram Message, Says He Has Not Decided

Former Cal quarterback made comments Monday that sounded like a farewell speech. On Tuesday he said his future is still undecided

Was former Cal star Aaron Rodgers trying to tell us something with the lengthy Instagram message he posted Monday, or was he just playing with us?

The message sounds like a farewell speech. So does it suggest he plans to retire? Or that he won’t be with the Packers much longer? Or is it simply a personal note to friends? Or is it an intentional red herring?

On Tuesday, Rodgers tried to clarify the message, hoping to put an end to the inferences people are making. On the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said he has no news to report and that he has not decided whether he will play in 2022 and whether it will be with the Packers if he does keep playing.

Rodgers said the Instragram comments were merely a reflective message of gratitude.

"There's nothing cryptic about gratitude," Rodgers said Tuesday, according to ESPN.com. "You've got to kind of turn everything else off, so you're not working out, you're not straining or anything. It's kind of a re-centering. It not only heals you physically, but I think it takes away mental stress and then the spiritual part I think is it allows you to kind of enjoy the meditations a little more, so when I come out, my first thought is intense gratitude for the people in my life."

He also explained away a photo of him missing from a Packers' national anthem lineup that seemed to suggest an imminent departure, but we'll get to that subject a little later in this report.

On the surface Monday's Instagram message was a gratitude message.

First he thanks Shailene Woodley “for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life.”

They were engaged, and it was widely reported a few days ago that the engagement has been called off, although Rodgers makes no mention of a breakup in the message.

Next he thanks the Packers quarterback room, including head coach Matt LaFleur, former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, former Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy and backup quarterbacks Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert. “You guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys.”

Then he thanks his “Friday Crew” of Aiyda Cobb, Randall Cobb, Frankie Shebby and David Bakhtiari. “I loved every moment we got to spend together this year.”

He then thanks all teammates “past and present.”

It sounds very much like what a person would say to people he won't be seeing anymore, although he does not mention retirement or a move to another team.

Like many of the comments from Rodgers over the past few years, this message seems to provide more questions than answers.

Rogers has yet to announce his decision on whether he will retire, stay with the Packers or move to another team for the 2022 season. He had said on the Pat McAfee Show on Jan. 26 that he would make the decision fairly quickly and that he would decide by the time the free-agent-tag window opened. That window opened today (Tuesday, Feb. 22).

But on Tuesday, Rodgers said he has yet to decide what he will do next season. How the Packers deal with Davante Adams' free agency may have a major impact on Rodgers' decision.

The most interesting part of Rodgers' Instagram message may be the final photo included.

Rodgers usually stands between Randall Cobb and Davante Adams during the national anthem, but he is absent in this photo.

Adriana Torres, a sports anchor for WBAY, an ABC affliate in Green Bay. took special notice.

Now we are looking for hidden clues that Rodgers may have subtly inserted here and there. It's become a game.

On Tuesday, Rodgers explained the photo:

"When I got that photo from Randall and Davante, it brought tears to my eyes because that's my guys standing before the game," Rodgers said. "Randall's always on my right, Tae's on my left and I embrace with both of them after the anthem. It's a part of the pregame ritual but also a statement about friendship and love and the connection that we have collectively and individually in our own friendships.

"They held space and an open spot for me in the game I missed [against Kansas City] because of my positive COVID test, and that got me, man. And that's one of my favorite photos from the year. It really is because it just shows the love and how special each of those moments are, so that's one of my all-time favorite photos and the thought that went into doing that was deeply moving to me, especially with how crazy that week was. To get that photo after the game from them, it got me."

Here is Monday's Instagram message:

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Benny Sieu, USA TODAY Sports

