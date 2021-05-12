Aaron Rodgers to Make TV Appearance on 'The Conners' Wednesday

Former Cal star and current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play himself on the popular sitcom. Does it tell us anything about Rodgers' situation in Green Bay?

Aaron Rodgers is going prime time

The former Cal quarterback and reigning NFL MVP who has everybody wondering what he'll do next will be featured in a episode of the TV sitcom The Conners on Wednesday, May 12.

Over the weekend, ABC released a promo for the two-episode season finale of the show, which features Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) as contestants on “Jeopardy!,” which is hosted by Rodgers, who was a guest host of the popular quiz show recently.

The show will air at 9 p.m. on ABC (right after Home Economics) on the East and West Coasts, and ABC has been showing promotional advertisements for Wednesday's episode the past few days.

The Conners, which was once a vehicle for Roseanne Barr, has experienced declining ratings of late, so we'll see if Rodgers' appearance boosts interest.

WISN 12 in Milwaukee noted back on April 22 that Rodgers would be part of the May 12 episode, and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on that news over the weekend. Everyone in the country, particularly in Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin, is interested in everything Rodgers does.

Ever since Rodgers let it be known the same day the NFL draft began that he wanted out of Green Bay, he has monopolized sports news.

Although he has said nothing publicly about his situation with the Packers, every move Rodgers makes or doesn't make has been examined, analyzed and interpreted for what it might say about Rodgers' future.

Reports of whether Rodgers will be traded and the impact it will have on the Packers and the NFL if he is dealt to another team have dominated pro football coverage in recent days.

This episode, which will be analyzed for Rodgers' acting talent and ratings impact, will be another piece of the Aaron Rodgers' puzzle.

One of the few things Rodgers has said publicly is that he would love to become the permanent host of Jeopardy!. So is this another attempt to demonstrate he has alternatives to playing for the Packers, or is Rodgers just having a good time.

Sean Keeley of awfulbroadcasting.com put it this way:

Like so many pieces of information surrounding Rodgers and his future right now, take what you want from his role in The Conners. It might mean something and it might have just been fortuitous timing. We’re all just speculating for now.

