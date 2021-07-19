What Does Aaron Rodgers' Tweet Mean?

Is it a clue to the intentions of the former Cal star? One digit, a four-letter word and a numbers symbol -- or is it a hashtag or a pound sign?

On Saturday, former Cal standout Aaron Rodgers posted a short message on his Twitter account:

What does "1 more #" mean? Is it a clue ? Is it a message to someone?

Well, it is really not so mysterious. Rodgers has a small percentage of ownership in the Milwaukee Bucks (about 1 percent), is a big fan of the team and frequently attends Bucks home games. The Tweet came shortly after the Bucks won Game 5 of the NBA Finals, leaving them one win from their first championship in 50 years.

So Rodgers was simply noting that the Bucks need just "1 more" to clinch the title.

However, folks not familiar with Rodgers' allegiance to the Bucks may be looking for some hidden meaning as it relates to the Packers.

The 247Sports website suggested that the "1 more. #" Tweet could be a hint that Rodgers plans to play just one more season with the Packers. Specifically, it said: "On Sunday, Rodgers took to Twitter to post a cryptic tweet that possibly hints at his return to Green Bay for 2021."

Rodgers has provided few hints about what he will do next in his attempt to force the Packers to trade him. So everyone is looking for clues that don't exist. A story posted Sunday noted that every little bit of news on the Rodgers-Packers situation is reported -- even if it indicates there is no news.

So with a little imagination, you could draw some other conclusions about Rodgers' Saturday tweet.

Maybe it could suggest the 37-year-old Rodgers plans to play just one more year before retiring.

Perhaps it might mean Rodgers needs one more weapon in the passing game to be appeased and join the team for training camp.

It could be construed to mean there is just one more week before training camp starts (although it would actually be 10 days between his Saturday tweet and the July 27 date when veterans are required to report).

Maybe it means he has worked out a deal with the Packers to alter his contract so he could become an unrestricted free agent after one more season.

Perhaps it means the Packers need to make one more move in their front office, suggesting that the team replace CEO Mark Murphy, whose actions seem to be the reason Rodgers is seeking a trade, although he has never said that in so many words.

Of course, none of those suppositions regarding his situation with the Packers is accurate. However, if the Bucks win Game 6 on Tuesday in Milwaukee (with Rodgers possibly in attendance) to clinch the NBA title, and Rodgers responds with a tweet of "1 more #" on Wednesday, then you have a mystery.

.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Tim Fuller, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport