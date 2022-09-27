Skip to main content

Official Who Blew Call in Cal-Notre Dame Game Was Not Suspended

In fact that ACC ref worked the Notre Dame game this past weekend, altering the previous report
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The story about the blown call in the Cal-Notre Dame game on September 17 refuses to end.  

There is another slight twist to the saga, specifically that the official who mistakenly called offsides on Cal reportedly was not suspended by the Atlantic Coast Conference as previously reported.

Cal Sports Report reported on Saturday that a tweet from Roxy Bernstein, a Cal alumnus and play-by-play man for many Pac-12 football and basketball telecasts, reported that the ACC had privately apologized to Cal for the error and that the official who made the call was suspended.

However, SFGate, the San Francisco Chronicle's online entity, reported on Monday that the official was not suspended and in fact worked the Notre Dame game against North Carolina on Saturday.

Here is the SFGate report in the subject, which came in the form of an editor's note above its original story on the matter.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 to include information about official Matthew Fitzgerald. Despite Roxy Bernstein's report that the ACC suspended Fitzgerald for blowing a phantom offsides call in the Cal-Notre Dame game, Fitzgerald in fact worked a game on Saturday. He was the linesman for Notre Dame-North Carolina.  The ACC told SFGATE on Monday that Fitzgerald was never suspended. Our original story appears below.

Bernstein, a reliable reporter, also corrected the story on Monday.

As we all know by now, the call in question came on a fourth-and-5 play in the first half of Cal's 24-17 loss to the Irish.  Notre Dame, trailing 7-0, missed a 45-yard field goal on the play but offsides was mistakenly called against Cal's Lu-Magia Hearns. The penalty gave Notre Dame a first down at the Cal 21-yard line, and the Irish scored a touchdown on the possession to tie the game 7-7.

.

