Ex-Cal Player Cameron Jordan Ranked No. 4 Edge Rusher in NFL

Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers surprising was not ranked among CBSSport.som's 10 quarterbacks in the NFL heading into the 2020 season, but a former Golden Bears player was on its list of the top 10 edge rushers.

CBSSports.com ranked the top 10 edge rushers and the top 10 defensive linemen, based on their ability to rush the passer, and Cameron Jordan, who played for Cal from 2007 through 2010, was named the fourth-best edge rusher in the NFL.

Here is what CBSSports said about Jordan:

Jordan, who turns 31 on July 10, was the 24th pick in a 2011 draft class that was stocked with defensive linemen and pass rushers. That group began with Von Miller at No. 2 and included Aldon Smith (No. 7), J.J. Watt (No. 11), Ryan Kerrigan (No. 16), Adrian Clayborn (No. 20), Jordan,Muhammas Wilkerson (30) and Cam Heyward (31). In nine NFL seasons, Jordan has started 143 of 144 games and in 2019 he registered a career-best 15.5 sacks -- the fifth time he logged double-digit sack totals.

Jordan was a solid player at Cal, earning first-team All-Pac-10 honors in his final season with the Bears. But he did not have the numbers in college to suggest he would be as productive as he has been in the NFL.

He never had more than 6.0 sacks in a season at Cal, and his 16.5 career sacks in his four seasons with the Golden Bears are equal to the 16.5 sacks he had last season alone in 16 regular-season NFL games plus one playoff contest. Jordan probably had different responsibilities when he was at Cal, whose defensive coordinator was Bob Gregory from 2007 through 2009 and Clancy Pendergast in 2010.

He has had double-digit sack totals five times in the NFL, has 87 careers sacks and has recorded 40.5 sacks over the past three seasons combined.

Jordan has been a Pro Bowl selection five times, including each of the past three years.

The CBSSports.com ranking are listed here:

EDGE RUSHERS

No. 1 T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 2 Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

No. 3 Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals

No. 4 Cameron Jordan, New Oleans Saints

No. 5 Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers

No. 6 Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 7 Danielle Hunter, Minnesita Vikings

No. 8. Za'Darius Smith, Green Bay Pakers

No. 9 Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears.

No. 10. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

No. 1 Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

No. 2 Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

No. 3 Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers

No. 4 Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons

No. 5 Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles

No. 6 DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts

No. 7 Cameron Heyward, Pttsburgh Steelers

No. 8 Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens

No. 9 J.J. Watt, Houston Texans

No. 10 Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles

