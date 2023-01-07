Skip to main content

Cal Transfer RB Ashton Hayes Commits to Nevada

He rejoins coach Angus McClure, who recruited him to Cal and is now on the Nevada staff

Running back Ashton Hayes, who was Cal's chief kick returner this past season as a freshman, will transfer to Nevada, according to multiple reports.

Hayes entered the transfer portal last week and made a quick decision to transfer to Nevada, which is located in Reno, where Hayes when to high school. 

Hayes had initially committed to Nebraska out of McQueen High School in Reno, but switched to Cal after being recruited by then-Cal offensive line coach Angus McClure. McClure was dismissed at Cal with two games left in the 2022 regular season and is now the offensive line coach and run-game coordinator at Nevada.

So Hayes now rejoins the coach who recruited him at Cal.

Nevada was the first college to offer Hayes a scholarship out of high school, although the Wolf Pack has a different coaching staff now.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Hayes played in six games for the Golden Bears in 2022, and he has three years of college eligibility remaining.

He played sparingly on offense at Cal, getting just one carry for 14 yards, but he returned 12 kickoffs and averaged 20.08 yards per return.

Before spending his final two high school seasons at McQueen, Hayes had an outstanding sophomore season at Damonte Ranch in Reno, rushing for 2,429 yards and 32 touchdowns in 13 games.

As a senior at McQueen, Hayes 1,735 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Hayes is one of four Cal running backs who entered the transfer portal after the 2022 season.  The others are Damien Moore, DeCarlos Brooks and Chris Street.

Cover photo of Ashton Hayes is by Kiyoshi Mio, USA TODAY Sports

