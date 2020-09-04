SI.com
CalSportsReport
Report: Jets Coach Calls Ashtyn Davis 'Energizer Bunny'

Jake Curtis

Every report coming out of New York suggests that former Cal safety Ashtyn Davis will play a significant role as a rookie in the Jets' 2020 season.

With Marcus Maye sitting out a few practices this week with a calf injury, Davis worked with the first-team defense. On Tuesday, Davis intercepted a Sam Darnold pass during 7-on-7's "and generally ranged all over the secondary," the Jets website reported.

Jets head coach Adam Gase called Davis an "Energizer bunny" because of his motor and effort, according to a Wednesday story by Kristian Dyer of SI's Jets Country.

“I haven’t been called that before, but I think it’s just because I try to run the ball every play and try to be in that camera angle at the end of that snap,” Davis said on Wednesday during a virtual press conference, according to Jets Country. "That's what it's about."

The trade of Jamal Adams provided more opportunities for Davis, a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and now he figures to get some playing time in the defensive backfield and well as being a kick returner for the Jets.

"I think he’s doing exactly what he we’d hoped he would do when we drafted him, being able to play multiple spots," Gase said on Wednesday, according to Jets Country. "You can tell the guy is super sharp, makes a ton of plays, it seems like the ball finds him. The guy has just got – he’s like the Energizer bunny out there. He never stops, and it’s really impressive. I’ve been impressed by his maturity for a rookie and kind of how he operates from day to day, I’ve been impressed."

Previous reports indicate the Jets are trying Davis at several positions, including both safety spots as well as nickel back. That versatility is expected to help him get playing time.

“I’m getting more and more comfortable with every rep. I definitely feel comfortable in the slots they play me in,” Davis said. “Coming in, I just wanted to make an immediate impact. Whether that be special teams, defense – whatever role they’re asking me to play. I just wanted to come in, make a contribution, help us win a game. That’s still my focus, we haven’t played any games yet but that’s still my goal. I want to make an impact any way I can.”

