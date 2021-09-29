Former Cal Star Ashtyn Davis Returns to Jets' Practice

Ex-Golden Bears safety sat out first three games as he recovered from foot injury

Former Cal safety Ashtyn Davis has yet to play for the New York Jets this season, but he might play this week. Davis and another Jets safety, Sharrod Neasman, were designated to return to practice on Wednesday.

Davis was placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list before the start of training camp after sustaining a season-ending foot injury during the 2020 season that required surgery.

On September 1 he was placed on injured reserve, which meant he had to sit out at least the first three regular-season games. He was eligible to come off the IR this week.

Davis played in 10 games, including six starts, as a rookie last season. He had 36 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defense and one fumble recovery.

Davis was listed as a starter for 2021 back in June, before he was placed on the PUP list. He is unlikely to start this Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, but he might see some playing time.

Davis, who came to Cal's football program as a walk-on, was a third-round draft pick of the Jets in 2020.

Marcus Maye and Adrian Colbert are listed as the starting safeties for the Jets, and Davis is not yet listed on the Jets' depth chart. It remains to be seen whether Davis will be on the active roster for Sunday's game.

Cover photo of Ashtyn Davis by Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY Sports

