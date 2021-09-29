September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Former Cal Star Ashtyn Davis Returns to Jets' Practice

Ex-Golden Bears safety sat out first three games as he recovered from foot injury
Author:
Publish date:

Former Cal safety Ashtyn Davis has yet to play for the New York Jets this season, but he might play this week. Davis and another Jets safety, Sharrod Neasman, were designated to return to practice on Wednesday.

Davis was placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list before the start of training camp after sustaining a season-ending foot injury during the 2020 season that required surgery. 

On September 1 he was placed on injured reserve, which meant he had to sit out at least the first three regular-season games. He was eligible to come off the IR this week.

Davis played in 10 games, including six starts, as a rookie last season. He had 36 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defense and one fumble recovery.

Davis was listed as a starter for 2021 back in June, before he was placed on the PUP list.  He is unlikely to start this Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, but he might see some playing time.

Davis, who came to Cal's football program as a walk-on, was a third-round draft pick of the Jets in 2020.

Marcus Maye and Adrian Colbert are listed as the starting safeties for the Jets, and Davis is not yet listed on the Jets' depth chart. It remains to be seen whether Davis will be on the active roster for Sunday's game.

.

Cover photo of Ashtyn Davis by Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

ashtyn davis trevor ruszkowski
Football

Former Cal Star Ashtyn Davis Returns to Jets' Practice

20 seconds ago
Richard Rodgers Mark J. Rebilas 2
Football

Ex-Cal Standout TE Richard Rodgers Cut From Packers' Practice Squad

37 minutes ago
Cal senior forward Grant Anticevich
Basketball

Cal Basketball: Full 2021-22 Schedule Finalized with Tip-Off Times and TV Info

2 hours ago
Daniel Scott's interception against Sac State has been a rare sighting for Cal this season.
Football

Big Plays on Defense a Rare Sighting for Cal Football This Season

21 hours ago
kuony deng kelley l cox
Football

Cal OLB Kuony Deng Out Again This Week and 'For the Near Future'

22 hours ago
Oregon state USC Jayne Kamin-Oncea 2
Football

Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Oregon State in Alamo Bowl -- Or Staying Home

23 hours ago
Mississippi State receiver Makai Polk
Football

Former Cal Receiver Makai Polk Finds a New Home in Starkville, Mississippi

Sep 28, 2021
Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor
Football

Surprise of the Year: Oregon State Ascends to No. 4 in SI Pac-12 Power Rankings

Sep 27, 2021