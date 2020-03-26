Cal Football: Ashtyn Davis Video -- His Place on SI's NFL Draft Board

It's becoming increasingly clear that safety Ashtyn Davis will be the first Cal player selected in the NFL Draft, which will be held April 23-25.

SI.com's Big Board has Davis listed as the No. 49 draft prospect, which means he is likely to be taken in the second round. It also suggests Davis could move into the first round if he can somehow impress NFL scouts further.

We have noted his position on SI's big board previously, but now we have the neat little video to go with it.

The cancellation of Cal's Pro Day, when Davis was scheduled to get timed in the 40-yard dash and other agility drills, might affect his draft status, but the NFL scouts presumably know Davis is fast enough and athletic enough to play the position professionally.

Davis opted not to get timed in the 40 during the NFL Combine, because he wanted to further recover from a minor surgery perfromed right after the Bears' regular season. He only did bench presses at the Combine.

Ashtyn Davis answers questions at the NFL Combine. Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY ports

Davis is the third safety listed on Kevin Hanson’s top-100 board. The only safeties rated higher are LSU’s Grant Delpit and Alabama’s Xavier McKinney, who are pegged at Nos. 22 and 23.

Davis, who came to the Cal football program as a walk-on after establishing himself as a track star, apparently will be drafted before Cal linebacker Evan Weaver, the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and national leader in tackles.

Weaver was timed in 4.76 seconds in his 40-dard dash at the Combine, which should show that he is not as slow as some reports had suggested.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins is the other Cal player who might be drafted, although he could end up as a free agent.



The highest-rated Pac-12 player on the board is Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert at No. 17. He is one of four quarterbacks rated among the top-25, along with No. 2 Joe Burrow of LSU, No. 5 Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and No. 25 Jordan Love of Utah State.