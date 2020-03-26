CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Ashtyn Davis Video -- His Place on SI's NFL Draft Board

Jake Curtis

It's becoming increasingly clear that safety Ashtyn Davis will be the first Cal player selected in the NFL Draft, which will be held April 23-25.

SI.com's Big Board has Davis listed as the No. 49 draft prospect, which means he is likely to be taken in the second round. It also suggests Davis could move into the first round if he can somehow impress NFL scouts further.

We have noted his position on SI's big board previously, but now we have the neat little video to go with it.

The cancellation of Cal's Pro Day, when Davis was scheduled to get timed in the 40-yard dash and other agility drills, might affect his draft status, but the NFL scouts presumably know Davis is fast enough and athletic enough to play the position professionally.

Davis opted not to get timed in the 40 during the NFL Combine, because he wanted to further recover from a minor surgery perfromed right after the Bears' regular season. He only did bench presses at the Combine.

ashtyn davis
Ashtyn Davis answers questions at the NFL Combine. Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY ports

-

Davis is the third safety listed on Kevin Hanson’s top-100 board. The only safeties rated higher are LSU’s Grant Delpit and Alabama’s Xavier McKinney, who are pegged at Nos. 22 and 23.

Davis, who came to the Cal football program as a walk-on after establishing himself as a track star, apparently will be drafted before Cal linebacker Evan Weaver, the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and national leader in tackles.

Weaver was timed in 4.76 seconds in his 40-dard dash at the Combine, which should show that he is not as slow as some reports had suggested.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins is the other Cal player who might be drafted, although he could end up as a free agent.

The highest-rated Pac-12 player on the board is Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert at No. 17. He is one of four quarterbacks rated among the top-25, along with No. 2 Joe Burrow of LSU, No. 5 Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and No. 25 Jordan Love of Utah State.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WSU's Bryce Beekman is dead at age 22

No signs of foul play in Bryce Beekman death, according to police

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Sports: Will 2020 College Football Season Be Canceled?

Cal has high hopes for next season, but will the season even be played?

Jake Curtis

by

napabear

My Top-10 Favorite Sports Movies: A Cure for the Sports Shutdown

Let the debate begin. What are your favorite sports movies?

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Report: Chase Garbers One of Five QBs Who Could Have Breakout Year

Can Bears' quarterback learn the new offense in time for 2020 season?

Jake Curtis

Cal's Camryn Rogers will have to wait another year to fulfill her Olympic dream

Cal junior and native of Canada is disappointed but understands why the Games are being postponed

Jeff Faraudo

Olympic Games reportedly are going to be postponed, likely to 2021.

Officials cannot be certain that it will be safe to crowd 80,000 into the Olympic Stadium on July 24

Jeff Faraudo

Mike Montgomery reviews his career in `Griz Greats' podcast

Six years later, Mike Montgomery still knows how Cal could have avoided its current basketball slump

Jeff Faraudo

No sports on TV? Read a book

While you're waiting for your favorite sports team to resume playing, here are a few of my favorite sports books. You might give one a try.

Jeff Faraudo

by

napabear

College Hoops: How Second Round of NCAA Tournament Might Have Played Out -- Day 6

Eight games are played on Sunday, and we have some big upsets

Jake Curtis

My 10 Favorite Sports Books: An Answer to the Sports Shutdown

Which of these picks are among your favorite sports books?

Jake Curtis