Boston College Announces Former Cal DE Luc Bequette Is on BC Roster

We at Cal Sports Report reported on August 25 that Cal defensive end Luc Bequette had transferred to Boston College, but it did not become official until Tuesday, when Boston College coach Jeff Hafley announced that Bequette has joined the Eagles' roster.

“He’s here, he practiced today and he was a really good player for them and a great kid and he’s a smart kid,” said Hafley during his weekly Zoom press briefing Tuesday, according to the Boston Herald.

“Obviously we had to compete against some pretty big schools to get him. He chose to come here and he’s here and he’s going to add some depth to our D-line so we are really fired up about that.

“He saw this as an opportunity and obviously this is a great academic school. He’s excited about the city and the chance to get a grad degree from a great university and play football for us.

“We are really excited to have him.”

A three-year starter at Cal, Bequette is a grad transfer who is eligible to play this season for Boston College. The Eagles open their season on Saturday, Sept. 19, against Duke in a game that starts at 9 a.m. Pacific time.

Bequette has already gone through Boston College's quarantine protocol and is now in the five-day acclimation period. He could be available to play against Duke. Whether Bequette will have had enough practice time with the Boston College team to earn himself playing time in the opener remains unclear. Boston College has not yet released a depth chart.

“We are trying to get him acclimated as fast as we can, give him a helmet and let’s roll,” said Hafley, according to the Herald. “He’s more of an interior guy but we might line him up on the outside to kind of keep people on their toes on that one.

“We just need depth up front the way we are going to play and roll guys and we need as many of those D-linemen as we can get.”

Bequette is one of five transfers to join BC since Hafley was hired in December.

Bequette is a sixth-year senior who left Cal after it was announced that the Pac-12 would not be playing football this fall. Bequette has NFL aspirations and wanted to improve his stock by playing this fall.

Bequette played in 42 games over the last four seasons after redshirting as a true freshman in 2015. He started all 38 contests over the past three seasons. His Cal totals included 130 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, three pass breakups, three passes defended, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four quarterback hurries and one blocked kick.

