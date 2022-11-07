Starting Time for Nov. 19 Cal-Stanford Game Set for Afternoon

The Pac-12 announced the starting times for four of its Nov. 19 games on Monday, and the Big Game between Cal and Stanford, to be played in Berkeley, will start at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by Pac-12 Network.

That's a convenient starting time for most people interested in attending the game. A night game would be less appealing.

Cal (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) faces Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon, this Saturday, and the Bears must win all three of their remaining games against the Beavers, Stanford and UCLA to become bowl-eligible.

The week after facing Oregon State, Cal will prepare for its traditional rival Stanford in a Saturday, Nov. 19, afternoon game. The Cardinal has struggled as well. Stanford is 3-6 overall and 1-6 in the Pac-12 heading into this weekend's road game against Utah. The Cardinal is a heavy underdog in that game after losing to Washington State 52-14 this past weekend.

Cal has lost five games in a row after losing to USC 41-35 on Saturday.

The two major conference games on Nov. 19 are Utah at Oregon and USC at UCLA. Starting times and TV coverage for those games have not been set, but the two windows are 5 p.m. on Fox and 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. One slot will be for one of the matchups, and the other slot will be for the other matchup.

Here is are the starting times and TV coverage for the other Nov. 19 Pac-12 games:

11 a.m. Pacific time/noon Mountain time -- Washington State at Arizona, Pac-12 Network

11:15 a.m. Pacific time/12:15 p.m. Mountain time -- Oregon State at Arizona State, ESPN2

2:30 p.m. Pacific time -- Stanford at Cal, Pac-12 Network

6 p.m. Pacific time -- Colorado at Washington, Pac-12 Network

Cover photo by Stan Szeto, USA TODAY Sports

