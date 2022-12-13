Cal Officially Adds Mike Bloesch, Tim Plough to Coaching Staff

Cal officially announced on Monday that North Texas offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch is the Bears new offensive line coach and running game coordinator and that former Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough is the new tight ends coach, replacing Geep Chryst.

"We are excited to add a pair of excellent coaches and recruiters to our staff," Wilcox said in a statement provided by the school. "Both have strong credentials and skill sets that are going to be tremendous assets to our program and help us win football games."



Bloesch will join the Golden Bears after North Texas plays Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday.

Plough was named the offensive coordinator at Boise State in 2021, but he was dismissed from that position on September 24, 2022 and replaced by Dirk Koetter.

Bloesch's offenses have been known for protecting the quarterback with each of his last two squads ranking in the top 10 nationally in fewest sacks allowed.

"Mike's offensive lines have been among the best in the country," Wilcox said. "He is a great teacher and developer of offensive linemen, as well as a tremendous recruiter, and that is exactly what we need. Mike will make our football program better, and we are excited that he is joining our staff."

Bloesch would be tasked with improving an offensive line that was a weakness for the Bears this season. Cal ranked last in the Pac-12 in rushing offense (96.6 yards per game) and 10th in yards per rushing attempt (3.6) this season. The Bears gave up 31 sacks, which was fewer than only two conference teams.

"I am confident that what I bring to the table will help Cal football," Bloesch said in a statement. "There are already some great playmakers on our roster and we're going to do our job on the offensive line to make them even better. I'm also looking forward to recruiting additional talented players to join them."

This season the Mean Green is averaging 33.9 points, which ranked third in Conference USA. They average 201.7 rushing yards per game and have allowed just 11 sacks. In 2021, when Bloesch was still the offensive line coach, North Texas averaged 234.1 rushing yards per game and 4.8 yards per carry and allowed 15 sacks. In 2020, Bloesch’s first year as North Texas offensive line coach, the Mean Green averaged 230.2 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry while allowing 17 sacks.

North Texas team that is currently without a head coach. The school fired head coach Seth Littrell after the Mean Green lost to UT-San Antonio in the Conference-USA title game. Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett is the Mean Green’s interim head coach for the bowl game.

"I am thrilled to add a coach with Tim's credentials and experience coordinating an offense to our staff," Wilcox said. "He is an innovative and versatile coach who has produced strong offenses and is well-respected in the coaching profession."

Plough will be asked to maximize the potential of Cal’s tight ends, which will have a different role in the attack being installed by new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital. Tight end Keleki Latu recently entered the transfer portal, but starting tight end Jermaine Terry II returns as does Elijah Mojarro.

"It's exciting to join this staff and the football program at Cal," Plough said. "We have great potential to be a championship program, and I'm looking forward to doing everything I can to help us maximize our potential and take advantage of the opportunities in front of us. There are excellent players on our roster, and I can't wait to get to work with them and bring more talent in to join them."

With Plough coming on board, it means Geep Chryst, who was Cal’s tight ends coach the past two seasons, has not been retained.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport