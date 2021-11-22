Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Pac-12, CFP Bowl Projections: Four Experts Predict Cal Will Be in a Bowl

    Most sites place Utah in the Rose Bowl, and all think Georgia and Ohio State will be in College Football Playoff
    Suddenly the experts who project bowl matchups provide optimism for Cal fans. Four of the nine college football sites we cited predict that the Golden Bears will play in a bowl game, although they slot Cal into four different bowl games -- LA Bowl, Gasparilla Bowl, First Responder Bowl and Armed Forces Bowl. (Cal bowl destinations indicated in bold letters below.)

    Cal (4-6) has some work to do to make that happen. The Golden Bears, fresh off an encouraging 41-11 win over Stanford, would need to beat UCLA in Pasadena on Saturday, then also defeat USC in Berkeley on Dec. 4 to guarantee itself a spot in the postseason.

    At the moment, only six Pac-12 teams have the six wins needed to be bowl-eligible -- Oregon, Utah, Oregon State, UCLA, Arizona State and Washington State -- so there is no assurance the Pac-12 will have enough eligible teams for all the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins.

    With a College Football Playoff berth now off the table for the Pac-12, the most intriguing bowl projection is the Rose Bowl.  Six of the nine experts project Utah to be in the Rose Bowl, with the other three predicting Oregon will be in the Rose Bowl.  Eight of the nine sites expect Michigan to be the Big Ten's entry in the Rose Bowl.

    One expert, ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, projects two Pac-12 teams to get berths in New Year's Six bowls -- Utah in Rose Bowl and Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

    All nine experts project that Georgia and Ohio State to be in the College Football Playoff, with Cincinnati, Alabama and Cincinnati put in the CFP semifinals by some of them.

    Here are the projections posted by Nov. 22, the day before this week's College Football Playoff rankings are revealed on Tuesday.

    ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

    Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan

    Fiesta Bowl – Oregon vs. Notre Dame

    Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma

    Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Minnesota

    Holiday Bowl – Washington State vs. Clemson

    Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Virginia

    LA Bowl – Texas-San Antonio vs. San Diego State

    ---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Alabama vs. Ohio State

    ---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Cincinnati

    ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

    Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan

    Fiesta Bowl – Oregon vs. Baylor

    Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Oklahoma

    Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Wisconsin

    Holiday Bowl – Oregon State vs. North Carolina State

    Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Miami (Fla.)

    LA Bowl – Cal vs. San Diego State

    ---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Alabama vs. Ohio State

    ---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Cincinnati

    Sports Illustrated (Richard Johnson)

    Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Wisconsin

    Alamo Bowl – Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

    Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Florida Atlantic

    Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. Syracuse

    Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Miami (Fla.)

    LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. San Diego State

    ---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Ohio State vs. Cincinnati

    ---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Notre Dame

    Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

    Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan

    Alamo Bowl – Oregon vs. Oklahoma

    Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Penn State

    Holiday Bowl – Arizona State vs. North Carolina State

    Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Miami (Fla.)

    LA Bowl – Washington State vs. San Diego State

    ---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Ohio State vs. Oklahoma State

    ---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Alabama

    CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

    Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

    Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Baylor

    Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Purdue

    Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. Wake Forest

    Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. North Carolina

    LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. Fresno State

    ---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Ohio State vs. Cincinnati

    ---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Alabama

    College Football News

    Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

    Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Oklahoma

    Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Purdue

    Holiday Bowl – Arizona State vs. North Carolina State

    Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Miami (Fla.)

    LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. San Diego State

    Gasparilla Bowl – Cal vs. Florida

    ---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Oklahoma State vs. Ohio State

    ---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Cincinnati

    247 Sports (Brad Crawford)

    Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan

    Alamo Bowl – Oregon State vs. Baylor

    Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Penn State

    Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. North Carolina State

    Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Miami (Fla.)

    LA Bowl – Washington State vs. San Diego State

    First Responder Bowl – Cal vs. Toledo

    ---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Ohio State vs. Alabama

    ---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Cincinnati

    Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

    Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan

    Alamo Bowl – Oregon vs. Baylor

    Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Penn State

    Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. North Carolina

    Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Miami (Fla.)

    LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. San Diego State

    Armed Forces Bowl – Cal vs. Army

    ---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Alabama vs. Ohio State

    ---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Cincinnati

    Yardbarker (Jeff Mezydlo)

    Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

    Alamo Bowl – Oregon State vs. Baylor

    Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Wisconsin

    Holiday Bowl – Arizona State vs. Miami (Fla.)

    Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Louisville

    LA Bowl – USC vs. Fresno State

    ---Cotton Bowl (national semifinal): Ohio State vs. Alabama

    ---Orange Bowl (national semifinal): Georgia vs. Cincinnati

    Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:

    College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Cotton Bowl, Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time or 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium), ESPN, and Orange Bowl, Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time or 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Hard Rock Stadium), ESPN.

    1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 1, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium), ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.

    2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6:15 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio (Alamodome), ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.

    3. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium), ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten

    4. Holiday Bowl: Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. Pacific time, San Diego (Petco Park), FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC

    5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas (Sun Bowl Stadium), CBS – Pac-12 vs. ACC

    6. LA Bowl: Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif. (SoFi Stadium), ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.

    First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this bowl against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.

    Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this bowl against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.

    Armed Forces Bowl -- The Pac-12 could get a berth in this bowl

    The Redbox Bowl (also known as the San Francisco Bowl) would have been No. 7 in the pecking order of Pac-12 bowls and was to match a Pac-12 team against a Big Ten team, but it has been canceled for the second straight year.

    Cover photo of Cal Big Game celebration by Stan Szeto, USA TODAY Sports

    Football

