Pac-12 Bowl Projections: USC, Oregon, UCLA Picked for Rose Bowl

Our nine college football experts still can't reach a consensus as to which team will represent the Pac-12 in the Rose Bowl. USC, UCLA and Oregon are each picked by at least one of the nine sites we cited as the Pac-12 team that will be in the Rose Bowl, but Utah, the team that beat USC on Saturday, is not projected to be in the Rose Bowl by any of them.

The most interesting team is Oregon, which is predicted to be in five different bowl games. One site projects the Ducks will be in the College Football Playoff national semifinals in the Fiesta Bowl. Another has the Ducks in the Rose Bowl. Three others have Oregon going to the Cotton Bowl. Three sites put the Ducks in the Holiday Bowl. And one has Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Oregon's postseason destination might become a little clearer after it plays UCLA this Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.

Two of the experts project that Cal will get a bowl bid despite the poor performances by the Bears' offense in losses the past two games against Washington State and Colorado. That dropped Cal's record to 3-3 with the difficult part of the schedule still to come.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura predicts that Cal will land in the Independence Bowl against Louisiana (the one in Lafayette, La., known as the Ragin' Cajuns), and Pro Football Network's Oliver Hodgkinson puts Cal in the LA Bowl against Boise State.

Every Pac-12 school except Colorado and Arizona State is projected to be in a bowl by at least one of our experts.

With the season now half over, we included the projected pairings for all the College Football Playoff national semifinal games, even though a Pac-12 team is included in only one of them: College Football News puts Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State.

Here are the nine bowl projections:

.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. TCU

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Clemson

Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Utah vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Mississippi State

Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. North Carolina State

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Louisiana

.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – UCLA vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Mississippi State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Pittsburgh

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Notre Dame

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Clemson

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Oregon vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. TCU

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. LSU

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Miami-Fla.

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Syracuse

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

College Football News

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Clemson vs. Georgia

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Oregon vs. Ohio State

Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – Oregon State vs. Texas

Las Vegas Bowl – Stanford vs. Mississippi State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Florida State

Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Miami-Fla.

LA Bowl – Washington vs. San Jose State

.

247 Sports (Brad Crawford)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State vs. Texas A&M

Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. Florida State

Sun Bowl – Washington vs. Miami-Fla.

LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. San Jose State

.

Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Michigan

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Penn State

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Maryland

Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. Georgia Tech

Sun Bowl – Utah vs. Miami-Fla.

LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State

Gasparilla Bowl – Washington vs. Central Florida

.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Tennessee vs. Ohio State

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Oregon vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Mississippi State

Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. North Carolina

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Florida State

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Kansas State

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon vs. Mississippi State

Holiday Bowl – USC vs. North Carolina

Sun Bowl – Washington vs. Florida State

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

First Responder Bowl – Oregon State vs. Nebraska

.

The Sporting News (Bill Bender)

Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson

Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl – Oregon vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Arkansas

Holiday Bowl – USC vs. North Carolina

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke

LA Bowl – Arizona vs. UNLV

First Responder Bowl – Washington State vs. Texas Tech

.