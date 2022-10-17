Pac-12 Bowl Projections: USC, Oregon, UCLA Picked for Rose Bowl
Our nine college football experts still can't reach a consensus as to which team will represent the Pac-12 in the Rose Bowl. USC, UCLA and Oregon are each picked by at least one of the nine sites we cited as the Pac-12 team that will be in the Rose Bowl, but Utah, the team that beat USC on Saturday, is not projected to be in the Rose Bowl by any of them.
The most interesting team is Oregon, which is predicted to be in five different bowl games. One site projects the Ducks will be in the College Football Playoff national semifinals in the Fiesta Bowl. Another has the Ducks in the Rose Bowl. Three others have Oregon going to the Cotton Bowl. Three sites put the Ducks in the Holiday Bowl. And one has Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Oregon's postseason destination might become a little clearer after it plays UCLA this Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.
Two of the experts project that Cal will get a bowl bid despite the poor performances by the Bears' offense in losses the past two games against Washington State and Colorado. That dropped Cal's record to 3-3 with the difficult part of the schedule still to come.
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura predicts that Cal will land in the Independence Bowl against Louisiana (the one in Lafayette, La., known as the Ragin' Cajuns), and Pro Football Network's Oliver Hodgkinson puts Cal in the LA Bowl against Boise State.
Every Pac-12 school except Colorado and Arizona State is projected to be in a bowl by at least one of our experts.
With the season now half over, we included the projected pairings for all the College Football Playoff national semifinal games, even though a Pac-12 team is included in only one of them: College Football News puts Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State.
Here are the nine bowl projections:
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. TCU
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Clemson
Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Utah vs. Cincinnati
Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Oklahoma State
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Mississippi State
Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. North Carolina State
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
Independence Bowl – Cal vs. Louisiana
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – UCLA vs. Cincinnati
Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Oklahoma State
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Mississippi State
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Pittsburgh
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Notre Dame
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Clemson
Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Oregon vs. Cincinnati
Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. TCU
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. LSU
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Miami-Fla.
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Syracuse
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Clemson vs. Georgia
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Oregon vs. Ohio State
Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Cincinnati
Alamo Bowl – Oregon State vs. Texas
Las Vegas Bowl – Stanford vs. Mississippi State
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Florida State
Sun Bowl – Washington State vs. Miami-Fla.
LA Bowl – Washington vs. San Jose State
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee
Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – USC vs. Cincinnati
Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Oklahoma State
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington State vs. Texas A&M
Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. Florida State
Sun Bowl – Washington vs. Miami-Fla.
LA Bowl – Oregon State vs. San Jose State
Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson)
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Michigan
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee
Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Penn State
Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Oklahoma State
Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Maryland
Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. Georgia Tech
Sun Bowl – Utah vs. Miami-Fla.
LA Bowl – Cal vs. Boise State
Gasparilla Bowl – Washington vs. Central Florida
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Tennessee vs. Ohio State
Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Oregon vs. Cincinnati
Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma State
Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Mississippi State
Holiday Bowl – Washington vs. North Carolina
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Florida State
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
Action Network (Brett McMurphy)
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Clemson
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Tennessee
Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Michigan
Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Kansas State
Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon vs. Mississippi State
Holiday Bowl – USC vs. North Carolina
Sun Bowl – Washington vs. Florida State
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State
First Responder Bowl – Oregon State vs. Nebraska
The Sporting News (Bill Bender)
Peach Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Georgia vs. Clemson
Fiesta Bowl (national CFP semifinals) – Ohio State vs. Tennessee
Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Michigan
Cotton Bowl – Oregon vs. Cincinnati
Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Oklahoma State
Las Vegas Bowl – Washington vs. Arkansas
Holiday Bowl – USC vs. North Carolina
Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Duke
LA Bowl – Arizona vs. UNLV
First Responder Bowl – Washington State vs. Texas Tech
