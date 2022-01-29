With Tom Brady's Retirement, Aaron Rodgers Still Not Oldest QB -- Yet

Will Brady's choice affect the former Cal star's decision? He is now No. 2 among aging active quarterbacks, and could be No. 1

With the report that Tom Brady is retiring, former Cal star Aaron Rodgers moved up the rankings of the oldest active players in the NFL. And he could become the oldest active quarterback soon.

Brady is retiring at age 44, and Ben Roethlisberger also announced his retirement at age 39. There is still one active quarterback older than the 38-year-old Rodgers, and that's Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who turned 39 in November.

However, Fitzpatrick had season-ending surgery in December after playing in just one game in 2021, and he reportedly had almost retired prior to the 2021 season. Now a free agent, Fitzpatrick might play for some team next season, but it's also possible he'll announce his retirement from pro football soon, leaving Rodgers atop the quarterback aging rankings.

Of course, it's unclear whether Rodgers will join the ranks of the retired too. He has yet to decide whether he will play another season, and you have to wonder whether Brady's retirement will affect Rodgers' decision in any way.

He may decide going out at the same time as the acknowledged GOAT may be a good time to end his career. However, he may also decide that not having Brady around in the NFC may open things up for him and the Packers, if he decides to stay with the Packers.

Although Rodgers is in line for his second straight MVP award and fourth overall, he has played second-fiddle to Brady in the unspoken rankings of current quarterbacks. This might give Rodgers a chance to change the narrative.

Rodgers and Brady will always be linked even though they faced each other only three times. And Brady's retirement shifts focus to Rodgers as well as Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow.

Rodgers was only the 10th-oldest active player in 2021, but he will move up several spots if he returns for the 2022 season, which seems likely.

Below are the 10 oldest NFL players who played during the 2021 NFL season -- with their age at the end of the 2021 season included.

1. Tom Brady, quarterback, Buccaneers -- 44 years old

2. Andrew Whitworth, offensive tackle, Rams -- 40

3. Jason Peters, offensive tackle, Bears -- 39

4. Ben Roethlisberger, quarterback, Steelers -- 39

5. Dustin Colquitt, punter, Browns -- 39

6. Andy Lee, punter, Cardinals -- 39

7. Sam Koch, punter, Ravens -- 39

8. Ryan Fitzpatrick, quarterback, Washington -- 39

9. Robbie Gould, kicker, 49ers -- 39

10. Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Packers -- 38

.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Jeff Hanisch, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport