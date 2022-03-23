Skip to main content

Former Cal LB Brennan Scarlett Re-Signs With Dolphins

He played three seasons with the Golden Bears and one at Stanford, and he will make more than $1 million in 2022

Linebacker Brennan Scarlett, who spent his first three college seasons at Cal, was re-signed by the Miami Dolphins to a one-year contract,

the team announced Tuesday.

 

It is $1.185 million deal, which includes a $50,00 signing bonus and $500,000 guaranteed, according to Spotrac..

The transaction had been reported several days earlier.

Scarlett signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 22, 2021. He appeared in 13 games and made four starts for Miami last year. Scarlett recorded 16 tackles (six solo), one pass defensed and three special teams tackles. 

Scarlett played the first five seasons (2016-20) of his NFL career in Houston and has appeared in 69 career games with 26 starts. 

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent when he signed with Houston on May 6, 2016.

Scarlett played for Cal in 20011, 2012 and 2014, collecting 54 tackles, including 9.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks over those three seasons.  He redshirted the 2013 season and missed parts of the three other Cal seasons because of injuries, including a torn ACL that limited him to five games in his final season with the Golden Bears in 2014. 

He then transferred to Stanford for his final college season, and had his best year, recording 36 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss , 6.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

.

Cover photo of Brennan Scarlett by Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports

.

.

