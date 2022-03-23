Skip to main content

Ex-Cal P Bryan Anger Agrees to 3-year, $9 Million Deal With Cowboys

He had his best year as a pro in 2021 when he was named to the Pro Bowl

Former Cal punter Bryan Anger had the best season of his 10-year NFL career in 2021, and this week he agreed to a three-year, $9 million deal to remain with the Dallas Cowboys.

Deciding to remain with the Cowboys came as somewhat of a surprise, because there had been reports that the Cowboys planned to release Anger so he could test the free agent market after being named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career in 2021.

Instead he is staying with Dallas, and at 33 years old, he becomes the third-highest-paid punter in the NFL. The highest-paid punter is Michael Dickson of the Seahawsk, who earns an average of $3.674 million per year, and Tress Way of Washington is second at $3.312 million.

Anger was released by the Houston Texans following the 2020 season, and he signed a one-year, $1.08 million contract with the Cowboys. He responded by averaging 48.4 yards per punt in 2021, the best of his career and fourth-best in the NFL among players who punted more than 10 times.  But his net punting average (punt distance minus return yardage) of 44.6 yards was the best in the league. This suggests he had good hang time on his punts, allowing for effective coverage.

He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career and was selected to the second-team All-Pro squad.

Anger was Cal's punter for four seasons from 2008 through 2011, and he averaged 43.5 yards for his college career, with a season best of 45.6 in 2010. He was a third-round pick of Jacksonville in 2012 draft, and that's a particularly early pick for a punter.

.

Cover photo of Bryan Anger with child is by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

.

Dallas Cowboys

