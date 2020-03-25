CalSportsReport
Pac-12 Football: WSU Senior Bryce Beekman Dies at Age 22; Cause of Death Unknown

Jeff Faraudo

Washington State and the college football world are trying to come to grips with the death Tuesday night of Bryce Beekman, a defensive back for the Cougars.

Beekman was 22.

Here's a Sports Illustrated video about the story:

No cause of death has been announced, and Theo Lawson of the Spokesman Review in Spokane reported the Whitman County Coroner’s Office said it would take “2 to 3 months” to determine cause of death.

There was no indication of foul play, police said.

Beekman, a redshirt senior, started every game for WSU last season and recorded 60 tackles.

"My relationship with Bryce was still in its early stages, but I knew him to be a wonderful young man," new WSU coach Nick Rolovich said in a statement. ”He was always positive and well respected amongst his teammates. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”

Reaction came quickly from others as well:

Theo Lawson on Bryce Beekman

Here's the official statement from Washington State Athletics:

WSU statement on Bryce Beekman

And a heartfelt reaction from former Washington State coach Mike Leach:

Mike Leach on Bryce Beekman

 Pac-12 Networks commentator Yogi Roth offers his condolences:

Yogi Roth on Bryce Beekman

And the COVID-19 pandemic makes this even more difficult just two years after Cougars quarterback Tyler Hilinski's death  . . .

WSU quarterback Tyler Hilinski died just two years ago
