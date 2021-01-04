Cal Cornerback Camryn Bynum To Play in the Senior Bowl All-Star Game

Nine Pac-12 Players Will Participate in the Jan. 30 Game at Mobile, Alabama

Cal cornerback Camryn Bynum has accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl college all-star game.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala.

Bynum, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection this season, announced last month that he will enter the 2021 NFL draft.

His teammate, offensive tackle Jake Curhan, has accepted an invitation to play in the Hula Bowl all-star game, to be played the next day, Sunday, Jan. 31 in Honolulu. Curhan also has declared for the NFL draft.

Both Bynum and Curhan, although seniors, could have opted to play another season at Cal because the NCAA granted seniors an additional year because of the pandemic.

Bynum becomes the 39th Cal player selected to participate in the nation’s premier post-college all-star event. Former teammates Ashtyn Davis and Evan Weaver were participants a year ago.

Players chosen to the Senior Bowl will be separated into rosters for the National and American teams that will square off in a game televised by the NFL Network, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Although practices are not open to the public this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a major scouting event for NFL teams. Practices on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of game week will be televised on the NFL Network and the Wednesday and Thursday sessions will be covered by ESPN and ESPNU.

Bynum is Cal’s only player to start all 42 games from 2017 through 2020. He recorded 188 career tackles, six interceptions and 29 pass breakups. Bynum was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection as a junior in 2019.

He is among nine Pac-12 players who have accepted invitations to play in the Senior Bowl, one of four cornerbacks chosen.

Here is the complete list of Pac-12 players headed to Mobile:

Keith Taylor, CB, Washington

Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

Thomas Graham Jr., CB from Oregon

Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington

Osa Odighizuwa, DL, UCLA

Hamilcar Rashed Jr., LB, Oregon State

Demetric Felton, RB, UCLA

Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State

Other former Cal players who have participated in the game include Todd Steussie, Pat Barnes, Lorenzo Alexander, J.J. Arrington, Justin Forsett, Alex Mack, Tyson Alualu, Cameron Jordan, Mitchell Schwartz and Marvin Jones.

COVER PHOTO COURTESY OF CAL ATHLETICS

