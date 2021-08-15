Cal Hopes to Have Reasons to Celebrate in 2021 - And Plans to Do It The Right Way

Coach Justin Wilcox conducted `Celebration School' to show his players what is allowed.

Cal’s football team didn’t have many opportunities to celebrate during a 1-3 campaign last season. But the Golden Bears plan to be prepared for more of those moments this fall.

Freshman defensive end Derek Wilkins experienced one in practice Thursday, dropping back into coverage to make a one-handed interception — a rare player for a D-lineman and a big day in fall camp for a freshman.

“First of all, that was a heck of a play by Derek,” said defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon (below), who wondered when was the last time Wilkins even touched the ball during live action.

Sirmon then pondered whether Wilkins’ reaction to his big play — his celebration — fell within the boundaries of what college football referees will allow.

That topic was the focus of the “Celebration School” that coach Justin Wilcox conducted with his players this week. It’s an extensive video session intended to make clear the boundaries of legal celebration during a game.

“We’ll have to go back and review the tape and see if Derek celebrated the right way or could potentially be on next year’s how-not-to-celebrate” video,” Sirmon said.

Wilcox explained “Celebration School” in the simplest terms.

“What to do and what not to do . . . how to celebrate,” he said. “Guys get excited when they make big plays. That’s one of the great parts or our game. But you’ve got to know how the refs are going to officiate it.”

He cited a couple of examples his video staff assembled in the montage shown to players this week. One involved a player who begins to celebrate even before crossing the goal line. That’s an easy one for the refs.

Merely waiting until the play is over doesn’t guarantee anything.

“A guy made a really big catch and he’s on the 3-yard line. As he was getting up, he spun the ball and they flagged him,” Wilcox said, describing one scenario on the tape. “It’s supposed to be first-and-goal at the 3, and you’re at the 18.

“That’s the difference between winning and losing.”

Wilcox conceded there is a long list of outlawed behaviors cited in the rule book that players must understand.

“We didn’t make the rule book. The players certainly didn’t make it,” Wilcox said. “The rule book has been made, so our job is to educate the players on what the rules are so we don’t get a penalty and end up on somebody else’s what-not-to-do list.”

Junior cornerback Chigozie Anusiem falls into the category of the player Wilcox referenced. His emotions bubble to the surface after a big play.

“I like celebrations . . . a lot of the DBs do,” Anusiem said.

And Celebration School? “It’s just teaching us to not go overboard,” he said.

Will it work?

“I hope so.”

Cover photo of Cal coach Justin Wilcox by Jennifer Buchanan, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo