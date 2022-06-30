Speedy WR Nyziah Hunter Commits to Cal

Salinas High School athlete is the Bears' first offensive commitment in the class of 2023

Cal added an important ingredient – speed at wide receiver – when Nyziah Hunter, a wide receiver from Salinas, Calif., announced on social media on Thursday that he has committed to Cal for 2023.

Following his visit to Cal, Hunter took official visits to Oregon State and Colorado State. But ultimately he chose Cal over offers from Washington, BYU and Boise State as well as Oregon State and Colorado State.

The four previous 2023 commitments to Cal were all defensive players: safety RJ Jones, linebacker Cade Uluave, cornerback Sai Vadrawale and defensive tackle Ashton Sanders.

Assuming Nyziah Hunter lives up to his commitment and signs with Cal, the Bears will have two wide receivers named Hunter next year. Junior Jeremiah Hunter is expected to be the Bears’ top receiver in 2022.

Nyziah Hunter is rated a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, which ranks him as the 50th-best wide receiver prospect in the class and the 31st-best recruit in the state of California. The 247 Sports Composite ranking, which averages the rating of a number of recruiting sites, puts Hunter a little lower, ranking him as the 125th-best wide receiver in the class, and the 888th overall prospect.

Rivals did not give him a national or position rankings.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound Hunter reportedly runs 4.5 seconds in the 40 and was clocked in 10.62 seconds in the 100 meters.

Highlights

Gauging his impact at the Division I level is difficult, because he does not play against elite competition in high school. That could also mean that the lack of exposure may have hampered recruiting interest from a number Division I teams.

A track highlight:

.

