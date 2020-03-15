Cal senior cornerback Camryn Bynum, the top returning player on the Bears' defense, posted a photo of himself on social media Saturday, standing with crutches next to a wheelchair and wearing what appears to be a soft cast on his left knee.

An athletic department spokesperson said Bynum has a lower-body injury but is expected to be fully healthy in time for the start of fall camp in August. Had spring practice not been suspended due to the COVID-19 virus threat, Bynum would have been forced to sit out the remainder of spring ball.

Neither Bynum nor Cal indicated Bynum underwent any type of surgical procedure, but he posed for the photo in front of the Sutter Health Surgery Center in Oakland.

"God truly has an amazing way of giving us wake up calls," Bynum wrote. "Temporarily losing the game and the grind I love is a test of faith that I will not fail.

"This is reminding me to always be thankful for the smallest things that seem so secure even though they aren't. Being so deep into my grind and putting in so much work I felt like I was invincible and now I am forced to sit back and really reflect on it and be thankful for being able to freely perfect my craft.

"Achieving greatness has a great cost," he wrote, "but I'm willing to pay."

Cam Bynum is expected to be fully healthy in time for the start of Cal's fall camp.

Bynum earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors last season and opted to return for his senior campaign. Bynum was third on the Bears with 63 tackles last fall, had a team-best nine pass breakups and one interception.

"Greatness reschedules your plans for you, will put you in some dark holes, and demands everything out of you," Bynum wrote. "I'm crazy and I absolutely LOVE adversity because I'm obsessed with the process more than anything."

Bynum wrote that his faith in God sustains him. "It's a blessing because all of this is building a new relentless hunger into my DNA that I wouldn't trade for anything," he wrote.

He added a "special thanks" to his mother for driving up from Southern California to be his "caretaker" for a couple days and "never failing to be there for all 5 of her kids. I love you!"

In the video below, taken last week during spring workouts, Bynum talked about his excitement about being back on the field with his teammates.