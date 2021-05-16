Cal Football Cites 14 New Graduates

Chase Garbers, Kekoa Crawford among the Cal graduates who will be back for the 2021 football season. Devon Modster gets Cal degree, but remains in transfer portal.

Cal football made mention of 14 Golden Bears football players who graduated from Cal this spring.

The graduates mentioned are fullback Zach Angelillo, offensive lineman Jack Beeman, defensive lineman Gabe Cherry, wide receiver Kekoa Crawford, quarterback Chase Garbers, linebacker Matt Horwitz, wide receiver Evan King, quarterback Devon Modster, outside linebacker Tevin Paul, offensive lineman Poutasi Poutasi, tight end Gavin Reinwald, safety Daniel Scott, tight end Jake Tonges and wide receiver Monroe Young.

Four or five of them are likely to be starters for the Golden Bears in 2021 – Garbers, Crawford, Daniel Scott, Tonges and Reinward. Tonges started three of Cal’s four games last season and Reinwald started two, so at least one of the two is expected to be a starter next fall – if not both.

Three others graduates remain on the Cal roster – Young, Horwitz and King.

Paul was a starter for Cal in 2019, but he opted out of the 2020 season and decided not to play football in 2021.

Modster, Angelillo and Poutasi have entered the transfer portal and are hoping to play at another school as graduate transfers although there have been no reports on whether any of them has committed to a new school yet. Cherry entered the transfer portal, but reportedly removed his name from the portal, although he is not listed on the Cal spring roster.

Angelillo provides the final word on the unusual circumstances of graduating from Cal during a pandemic:

Cover photo of Jake Tonges and Kekoa Crawford is by Soobum Im, USA TODAY Sports

