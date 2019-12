Linebacker Evan Weaver and quarterback Chase Garbers won Cal's Bear Backers Awards as the team's defensive and offensive Most Valuable Players on Saturday.

The awards were handed out during ceremonies at the Grand Hyatt two days before the Bears close out their season against Illinois at the Redbox Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Weaver was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American. Garbers was 6-0 as a starter when he played more than half the game.

Nikko Remigio and Marcel Dancy each took home a pair of awards and safety Ashtyn Davis won the Joe Roth Award for courage, attitude and sportsmanship.

2019 Cal Football Team Awards

– Zach Angelillo: Dink Artal Award (Defensive Scout Team Player Of The Year)

– Matthew Cindric: Frank Schlessinger Coaches Award (Outstanding Athletic Ability And Academic Success)

– Jake Curhan: Brick Muller Award (Most Valuable Lineman – Offense)

– Braxten Croteau: Stub Allison Award (Commitment To Strength And Conditioning)

– Marcel Dancy: Stub Allison Award (Commitment To Strength And Conditioning), Ted Agu Award (Most Consistently Involved In Community Service)

– Ashtyn Davis: Joe Roth Award (Courage, Attitude And Sportsmanship)

– Kuony Deng: Award (Most Big C Playing Time)

– Brian Driscoll: Dink Artal Award (Offensive Scout Team Player Of The Year)

– Chase Garbers: Bear Backers Award (Most Valuable Offensive Player)

– Jaylinn Hawkins: Ken Cotton Award (Most Courageous Player)

– Matt Horwitz: Dink Artal Award (Special Teams Scout Team Player of the Year)

– Brett Johnson: Bob Simmons Award (Most Valuable Freshman)

– Zeandae Johnson: Bob Tessier Award (Most Improved Lineman)

– McKade Mettauer: Clint Evans Award (Most Intense Freshman Competitor)

– Nikko Remigio: Berkeley Breakfast Club Award (Outstanding Player In The Big Game), Stub Allison Award (Commitment To Strength And Conditioning)

– Daniel Scott: J. Scott Duncan Award (Most Valuable Special Teams Player)

– Lone Toailoa: Ken Harvey Award (Academic Commitment And Improvement)

– Evan Weaver: Bear Backers Award (Most Valuable Defensive Player)