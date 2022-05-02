Golden Bears head toward summer with four quarterbacks on their roster.

Redshirt freshman Blake DeBisschop has become the second Cal quarterback to enter the transfer portal in the past week.

A preferred walk-on from West Linn, Oregon, DeBisschop did not see any game action last season and did not get snaps in Saturday’s spring game. He was Cal’s sixth-string quarterback during spring ball.

The news was reported Monday in 247Sports’ transfer portal report, but it’s unclear when DeBisschop actually entered the portal. Sunday was the deadline for players to place their name in the portal and be eligible to play at a new school in the fall, without needing to secure a waiver.

At 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, DeBisschop likely would have been a practice squad for the Bears had he remained with the program. He arrived at Cal last April after playing a spring season during his high school senior year.

Ryan Glover, who came to Cal last year as a transfer from West Carolina, put his name into the transfer portal last week. Glover began his college career at Penn.

He was drafted into duty against Arizona last season when the Bears traveled to Tucson without nearly two dozen players sidelined by COVID-19 protocols. Cal lost 10-3 to the previously winless Wildcats and Glover did not see any further action last season.

Glover played in the spring game, but coach Justin Wilcox confirmed afterward that Glover is moving on.

*** Wilcox talks in the video at the top of this story about the development of young players during spring workouts.

No other Cal players have been reported as entering the portal. Wilcox said he wasn’t anticipating a significant exodus from the program right now.

“Everybody’s got to make their own decisions. I don’t expect a lot of news,” he said. “But again, this is part of our game now, part of college football. We’ll adapt and adjust with it.

“I really appreciate all the guys on our team. Unfortunately, you get 85 scholarships and usually that’s what you carry. Only a certain number of guys get to play at one time.

“Are there going to be times when guys go into the portal? Yeah, probably. That’s just the way it is now.”

The Bears currently have four quarterbacks on their roster, including Purdue transfer Jack Plummer, presumed to be the leading candidate to win the starting assignment. Redshirt freshman Kai Millner continues to compete for the No. 1 job and redshirt sophomore Zach Johnson played well in Saturday’s spring game.

Fifth-year senior Robby Rowell, a walk-on from nearby Lafayette, completes the Bears’ quarterback stable.

