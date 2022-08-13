Cal in NFL: Jared Goff Shines; Jordan Kunaszyk Plays

Jared Goff was outstanding, and Jordan Kunaszyk played in a game just two days after being signed. Those are the headlines regarding former Cal players in the first full weekend of NFL exhibition games.

This weekend is not about the stars, and a number of established former Cal players – such as Aaron Rodgers, Marvin Jones Jr. and Keenan Allen – did not play.

We are focusing on the ones competing for a starting job or battling to make the regular-season roster. So we take a look at those former Golden Bears in exhibition games that ended through Saturday afternoon. (We will update with noteworthy news in Saturday night games.)

Thursday Games

--We reported on Davis Webb’s game with the Giants earlier, but the other Thursday game involved Patrick Mekari of the Ravens. Mekari (Cal 2015-2017) is listed as a guard on the Ravens’ depth chart, but he was the starting center in Thursday’s 23-10 victory over the Titans because first-team center Tyler Linderbaum is out with a foot injury. Mekari played only nine plays Thursday and may return to guard when Linderbaum returns.

Friday Games

--Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (Cal 2016-2018) was signed by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday and he got into their exhibition game against Jacksonville two days later. He made two tackles while playing 19 plays on the Browns’ defense, and he made one tackle and one assisted tackle while playing eight special-teams plays. He was not in the starting lineup and remains a long shot to make the regular-season roster. He’s not even listed on the Browns’ depth chart yet.

--Jared Goff (Cal 2013-2015) will be Detroit’s starting quarterback this season and he only played in the Lions’ opening offensive series against the Browns on Friday. In that one possession he completed 3-of-4 passes for 41 yards in a 79-yard drive that ended with a touchdown. Not bad.

--Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (Cal 2015-2019) has been working with the first-team defense during training camp, but he did not make the trip for Friday’s exhibition game against Detroit apparently because of a lower leg injury.

--Falcons linebacker Kuony Deng (Cal 2019-2021), signed by Atlanta as an undrafted free agent in the spring, played 28 plays on defense and eight on special teams in Friday’s 27-23 victory over Detroit. He made two tackles in the game -- one on defense and one on special teams. He is listed as a third-team outside linebacker on the Falcons depth chart, so he needs to impress the coaches.

--Veteran Cardinals tight end Stephen Anderson (Cal 2013-2015), who is fighting for a spot on Arizona’s 53-man roster, played 10 plays on offense and four on special teams in the 36-23 win over Cincinnati, but he did not have any passes thrown in his direction.

--Jets safety Ashtyn Davis (Cal 2015-2019) is competing for a starting job, but he was not a starter in Friday’s 24-21 victory over the Eagles, although he did play. He played 15 plays on defense and made two tackles, but he also played nine plays on special teams and made a tackle on that unit. If a player is playing on special teams in the preseason it suggests he is not likely to be a starter. Davis has started 16 games in his first two NFL seasons.

--Veteran tight end Richard Rodgers II (Cal 2011-2013) is hoping to make the Eagles’ regular-season roster, and he played 16 offensive plays and caught the only pass thrown to him for six yards in the game against the Jets. He also played one play on special teams. Rodgers is listed with two other players as fourth-string tight ends on the Eagles’ depth chart, so he faces a challenge.

Saturday Games

--Cornerback Josh Drayden (Cal 2016-2021), who was signed by the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in the spring, played in Saturday’s 23-21 loss to Carolina, but he did not record any statistics. Drayden is listed as a third-team cornerback on the Commanders’ depth chart.

--Safety Elijah Hicks (Cal 2017-2021), a sixth-round pick by the Chicago Bears in this year’s NFL draft, played on both defense and on special teams in the 19-14 win over Kansas City. He had two tackles on defense and one on special teams. The Bears’ depth chart lists him as a third-team safety.

