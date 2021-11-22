Cal in NFL: Aaron Rodgers Plays Well in Loss; Ashtyn Davis Gets First Pick

Camryn Bynum in the starting lineup again in win over Green Bay. Jared Goff sits out.

Former Cal star Aaron Rodgers did just about everything he could, but it was not enough to prevent the Packers from suffering their third loss of the season on Sunday, a 34-31 defeat at the ends of the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers completed 23 of 33 passes for 385 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. His passer rating of 148.4 was his best of the season, and he led Green Bay to touchdowns on its final four possessions of the game, including all three second-half possessions. He also ran for 21 yards.

Rodgers threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling to tie the game with 2:08 left on his final pass of the game.

But he never got another chance as the Vikings held the ball the rest of the way and kicked a field goal on the final play of the game to win it.

Rodgers' postgame press conference:

Here's how other former Cal players did in the NFL this weekend:

Camryn Bynum, Vikings safety: Even with safety Harrison Smith back in action, Bynum made his third straight start in the win over the Packers as the Vikings started three safeties. Bynum did not record any statistics, however.

Jared Goff, Lions quarterback: Goff did not play in the Lions' 13-10 loss to the Browns with an oblique strain.

Ashtyn Davis, Jets safety: Davis made his fifth straight start and recorded his first career interception in New York's 24-17 loss to the Dolphins. Davis, who is in his second NFL season, had four tackles, but his big play was his first-quarter interception, which set up a Jets touchdown that tied the score.

Cameron Jordan, Saint defensive end: Jordan made his 155th consecutive start, the second-longest active streak in NFL, in the Saints' 40-29 loss to the Eagles. Jordan had three tackles, including his fourth sacks, all of which came in the last five games.

Patrick Laird, Dolphins running back: Laird had one carry for 4 yards and one reception for 5 yards in Miami's 24-17 win over the Jets.

Patrick Mekari, Ravens offensive lineman: Mekari was back in the starting lineup at right tackle for the Ravens' 16-13 victory over Chicago after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury.

Jaylinn Hawkins, Falcons safety: Hawkins did not play in Thursday's 25-0 loss to the Patriots as he missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.

Alex Mack, 49ers center: Mack was in the starting lineup for San Francisco's 30-10 victory over the Jaguars. Mack has started all 10 of the 49ers' games this season.

DeSean Jackson, Raiders wide receiver: Jackson did not have any passes thrown his way during Las Vegas' 32-13 loss to the Bengals.

Bryan Anger, Cowboys punter: Anger punted six times for an average of 46.7 yards per punt in Dallas' 19-9 loss to Kansas City.

