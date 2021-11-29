Cal in NFL: Aaron Rodgers Leads Packers' Win Despite Broken Toe

Former Cal standout Aaron Rodgers, broken toe and all, had a pretty good game while leading the Packers to a 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Rodgers was 28-for-45 for 308 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he also had a 1-yard touchdown run. His 97.2 passer rating for the game was not particularly good by Rodgers' standards, but it was a little better than the 96.6 passer rating of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Rodgers began the day with 106.6 passer rating for the season, which was second-best among NFL quarterbacks who have played more than two games. He has 23 touchdown passes with four interceptions for the season.

Asked afterward whether there was any difference from last week in the pain level in his toe, Rodgers said, "Difference was I didn't have to get shot up at halftime again."

He said he will decide in the next day or two whether to have surgery on his broken toe this week since the Packers have a bye this week.

Rodgers scored the first touchdown of the game. "That was not the play at all," Rodgers said of his 1-yard TD run. "The play was to hand ball off or to throw it, probably to Cobby on the left side." Instead it was this:

A perfect Rodgers pass to Davante Adams, amid three defenders

Here is Rodgers' postgame press conference:

The Packers are 9-3 and are almost assured of winning the NFC North Division.

Here's how other former Cal players did in the NFL on Sunday:

Keenan Allen, Chargers wide receiver: Allen had seven receptions for a team-leading 85 yards in Los Angeles' 28-13 loss to Denver. Allen began the day third in the NFL in receptions with 74 and he now has 81 catches for the season. He has 895 receiving yards, putting him on pace to record more than 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth time in his NFL career.

Stephen Anderson, Chargers tight end: Anderson had two receptions for 18 yards against the Broncos, and he has 11 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown for the season.

Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars wide receiver: Jones had four catches for 43 yards in Jacksonville's 21-14 loss to the Falcons. For the season, Jones has 46 receptions for 529 yards and three touchdowns.

Ashtyn Davis, Jets safety: Davis made his sixth straight start for the Jets, and he had three solo tackles in New York's 21-14 victory over the Texans. He has 43 total tackles for the season, including 35 solo stops.

Patrick Laird, Dolphins running back: Laird played off the bench in Miami's 33-10 victory over the Panthers, but he did not record any statistics.

Jaylinn Hawkins, Falcons safety: Hawkins did not start but he made four tackles on defense and assisted on a tackle on special teams in Atlanta's 21-14 win over Jacksonville.

Camryn Bynum, Vikings safety: Bynum was inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers because of an ankle injury. He is expected to be available next week.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Benny Sieu, USA TODAY Sports

