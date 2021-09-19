Cal in NFL: Steelers' Tyson Alualu Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The focus will be on former Cal quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff when the Lions fac the Packers on Monday night football, but Sunday was a bad day for ex-Golden Bears, especially for Tyson Alualu, a starting nose tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers who sustained a season-ending injury.

Here is how former Cal players fared Sunday:

Tyson Alualu, Steelers nose tackle: Alualu was in the starting line for Pittsburgh in its 26-17 loss to the Raiders, but he suffered a broken ankle in the first half and will miss the rest of the season.

Alualu was trying to shed a block by Jermaine Eluemunor and get to Peyton Barber when teammate T.J. Watt rolled on his right ankle. Alaualu had to be helped off the field.

You can wade through the promotional and analysis stuff on the video below to see how the injury occurred to Alualu (No. 94).

Alualu is 33 years old and re-signed with the Steelers as a free agent in the offseason. It’s unclear what this injury will mean for Alualu’s future in the NFL.

Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars wide receiver: Jones was targeted 11 times and had six catches for 55 yards and a touchdown, but the Jaguars fell to 0-2 with their 23-13 loss to the Broncos.

Jones’ 25-yard touchdown catch from Trevor Lawrence provided the first score of the game, but Denver took control in the second quarter.

Cameron Jordan, Saints defensive end: Jordan made his 147th consecutive start, the second-longest active streak in the NFL, behind only Ndamukong Suh, who made his 149th straight start Sunday. Jordan had six tackles, including one for a loss, on Sunday, but the Saints lost to the Panthers 26-7. Jordan did not get a sack in his first two games this season.

Keenan Allen, Chargers wide receiver: Allen had his second-100-yard receiving game of the season, recording four catches for 108 yards. He had nine catches for 100 yards last week.

His longest reception was a 42-yarder, seen below.

Allen also made a 30-yard catch that put the Chargers on the Dallas 2-yard line late in the game. But after a penalty and a sack, the Chargers only got a game-tying field goal out of it. Dallas eventually won it 20-17 on Greg Zuerline's 56-yard field goal on the game's final play.

Stephen Anderson, Chargers tight end: Anderson had one pass thrown his way and he caught it for a 7-yard gain.

DeSean Jackson, Rams wide receiver: Jackson was not one of the Rams’ three starting wide receivers, but he did get playing time in the 27-24 victory over the Colts. However, no passes were thrown his way, and he has just two catches for 21 yards in two games. Jackson was expected to provide a deep threat for Rams strong-armed quarterback Matthew Stafford, but after his limited use in the first two game, you have to wonder what the role is for Jackson, who will turn 35 in December.

Ashtyn Davis, Jets safety: Davis did not play in the Jets’ 25-6 loss to the Patriots, and he won’t play in next week’s game against Broncos either. Davis was on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list throughout the preseason as he recovered from foot surgery. He was taken off the PUP list and put on injured reserve on September 1, and players must sit out at least three games after being placed on IR. He’ll be eligible to return in Week 4.

Alex Mack, 49ers center: Mack was in the starting lineup for San Francisco’s 17-11 victory over the Eagles. The 49ers rushed for 117 yards and yielded no sacks.

Jaylinn Hawkins, Falcons safety: Hawkins was not a starter but he recorded three solo tackles in Atlanta's 37-17 loss to Tampa Bay.

Bryan Anger, Cowboys Punter: Anger punted just once -- a 44-yarder that stopped inside the Chargers' 20-yard line.

Camryn Bynum, Vikings safety: Bynum recorded no statistics in the Vikings' 34-33 loss to the Cardinals.

Cover photo of Marvin Jones Jr. by Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

