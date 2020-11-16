Cal in NFL: Marvin Jones, Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers Have Big Games

Former Cal standout Marvin Jones Jr. of the Lions had his best day of the season, Jared Goff and Aaron Rodgers both engineered victories, and Keenan Allen moved up in the Chargers’ record book.

All in all, Sunday was a good day for ex-Cal players in the NFL, as you can see from these results:

---Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. had by far his best game of the season, catching eight passes for 96 yards and a touchdown in Detroit’s 30-27 victory over Washington.

Here is his touchdown catch:

Jones’ 9-yard reception with six seconds left set up Matt Prater’s game-winning 59-yard field goal.

Fantasy experts were predicting a mediocre game for Jones, whose previous season highs were five receptions and 80 receiving yards.

---Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 24-of-34 passes for 325 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and his 6-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams midway through the fourth quarter provided the final points in the Packers’ 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rodgers also had a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Rodgers led the league in passer rating at the start of action Sunday, and his 108.1 rating Sunday is likely to keep him on top.

Rodgers’ postgame comments:

---Rams quarterback Jared Goff was expected to have a productive game according to Fantasy experts, and he led Los Angeles to a 23-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks by completing 27-of-37 passes for 302 yards.

He did not have any touchdown passes, but he didn’t throw any interceptions either. Goff did lose a fumble, but it was an improvement over last week when he turnover the ball over four times in the Rams’ loss to Miami.

Here is a perfect Goff pass to Tyler Higbee:

The Rams are now 6-3 and tied for first place in the NFC West with the Seahawks and Cardinals.

---Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen moved into second place on the Chargers’ alltime receptions list in a 29-21 loss to the Dolphins. He passed Charlie Joiner with his first reception of the game and 587th catch of his career, and he is now behind only Antonio Gates, who is way ahead with 955 receptions. Allen finished the day with three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Other former Cal players also did some good things Sunday:

---New York Giants linebacker Devante Downs had productive day with five tackles, all of which were solo stops, in the Giants’ 27-17 victory over the Eagles. Downs was in the starting lineup and three of his tackles came on the Eagles’ first possession of the game.

---Eagles tight end Richard Rodgers had a team-leading 60 receiving yards on four catches in the loss to the Giants. Rodgers has 19 receptions for the season despite beginning the season as the Eagles’ third-string tight end.

---Texans punter Bryan Anger averaged an impressive 56 yards on three punts, but Houston lost to the Cleveland Browns 10-7.

---Dolphins running back Patrick Laird had two carries for 19 yards, including a 17-yard run, in Miami’s 29-21 victory over the Chargers.

---Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan had three tackles, including one solo stop, in New Orleans’ 27-13 victory over the 49ers. Jordan did not have any sacks in the game and has 2.5 sacks for the season.

---Steelers nose guard Tyson Alualu returned to action and had three tackles, including one solo tackle, in Pittsburgh’s 36-10 victory over the Bengals that improved the Steelers’ record to 8-0. He missed last week’s game against the Cowboys with a knee injury,

Several former Cal players had byes this weekend, including Jets safety Ashtyn Davis, Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins, Cowboys long-snapper L.P. Ladouceur, Falcons center Alex Mack and Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz.

