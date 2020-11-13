NFL Fantasy Experts Love Ex-Cal QB Jared Goff This Week

Fantasy experts from all corners of the internet were falling all over themselves this week to recommend that Fantasy players put former Cal quarterback Jared Goff in their starting lineup in Week 10.

Goff and his Los Angeles Rams play a pivotal NFC West contest against the Seattle Seahawks in Los Angeles on Sunday. Goff committed four turnovers in the first half of last week's loss to the Dolphins, but the Fantasy folks expect him to have much more success against the Seahawks' pass defense.

Experts were not so kind to ex-Cal receiver Marvin Jones Jr. of the Detroit Lions, but first let's focus on the rave reviews Goff is getting this week:

CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg called Goff his "Start of the Week" in a story with this headline: "Fantasy Football Week 10 Start ‘Em & Sit ‘Em: Jared Goff ready to go off in dream matchup."

Eisenberg added this long assessment:

The last time we saw Jared Goff in Week 8 at Miami he was a disaster. He was 35-of-61 passing for 355 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and he also lost two fumbles. It's hard to attempt 61 passes and score just 12 Fantasy points, but Goff did it. And now comes the rebound. There's nothing better for Goff than a bye to think about his worst game of the season, and then he gets to face Seattle at home in Week 10. This is the best matchup Goff could ask for to get back on track. The Seahawks allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, but that sentence doesn't hammer home the point. You have to see the numbers. Five quarterbacks have scored at least 28 Fantasy points against Seattle in eight games, and Kyler Murray and Josh Allen have been over 40 points in two of the past three weeks. The Seahawks are allowing an average of 29.6 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season. They have allowed 21 total touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks and an average of 362.1 yards per game. It would be an epic fail if Goff didn't have a good outing here, and he has three games this season with at least 28 Fantasy points. This should be the fourth game in that range. He also is averaging 331.8 passing yards per game in his past four outings against Seattle. I'm expecting this game to be a shootout between Goff and Russell Wilson, and that would be great for Goff's Fantasy production this week. So forget about what Goff did in Week 8 against Miami. Look ahead to what he's going to do against Seattle, and this should be an amazing performance for him coming off a bye.

Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano also endorsed Goff as a starter this week, saying this:

Jared Goff vs. Seahawks: Let’s be honest: Goff has not been a good fantasy option in recent weeks. However, he’s still in the streaming conversation based on a matchup against the Seahawks. No team in the league has allowed more points to quarterbacks (26.7 PPG), and a total of six have put up 21-plus points against them. That includes three quarterbacks (Cam Newton, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen) who have scored 34-plus. If you’re in need, Goff is well worth a look this week.

Adam Rank of NFL.com had a similar take on Goff:

Look, I’m trying to show a little restraint by not immediately jumping to the “who is playing the Seahawks” quarterback. Because it’s rather obvious. And almost doesn’t need to be listed in this space. But I did want to talk about Jared because he was sort of dreadful in Week 8 before his team’s bye. If fact, he’s scored less than 17 fantasy points in three consecutive games leading up to the bye. It’s like one of those things where you play Goff because the matchup is so good, but he ends up giving you just 15 fantasy points while Joe Burrow somehow gets 30 points against the Steelers. That’s not a knock on Joey, who we love. But the reality of the situation we are in. But remember. Josh Allen was in a huge fantasy skid and the Seahawks put him back on the map. There’s a term for what I’m thinking of, but I’m not going to use it here. But you know exactly what I mean. So start Goff this week.

Dave Richard of CBS Sports jumped on the Goff bandwagon with this pitch:

This one's all about the matchup. You can't ignore that the Seahawks still rank at the bottom of the league in pass defense and second highest in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Shoot, the Seahawks have let up 40-plus Fantasy points to quarterbacks in two of their past three. What do you think the Rams are going to do?! Expect a bunch of play-action and quick passing to set up some deeper shots and nifty red-zone work to help push Goff to a top-12 finish.

The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer called Goff one of his stronger starts this week, with this assessment:

Jared Goff, Rams (vs. SEA). Goff should throw for a high volume opposite Russell Wilson, and the Seahawks cannot cover his wide receivers anywhere on the field.

Finally Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox also recommended starting Goff, backing the choice with this:

If you're streaming quarterbacks or looking for a bye-week replacement for Patrick Mahomes or Matt Ryan, Los Angeles Rams signal-caller Jared Goff should be a solid play. He has thrown a touchdown pass in every game except one this season and has a tremendous matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.The Seahawks defense ranks dead-last in passing yards and 30th in points allowed. Last week, it surrendered 415 passing yards and three passing scores to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.While Goff may not top the 400-yard mark, he's likely to have a big day in the yardage department. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense rank first in scoring, meaning this game carries legitimate shootout potential.Additionally, the Seattle defense ranks fourth against the run, which should lead to L.A. staying pass-heavy for the majority of the contest.

Meanwhile, the Fantasy experts were not so high on Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. in Detroit's game against Washington.

SI's Fabiano suggests sitting Jones this week:

Marvin Jones Jr. vs. Football Team: Jones put up a nice stat line last week, as he found the end zone and produced 13.3 fantasy points in a loss to the Vikings. While he’ll have more value if Kenny Golladay (hip) continues to miss time, Jones does have a tough matchup next against the Football Team. Their defense has given up just three touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. That includes the fourth-fewest points to receivers lined out wide.

CBS Sports' Eisenberg also recommends keeping Jones on your Fantasy bench:

You'd probably be surprised to know that the Washington Football Team is tied for the league lead in fewest touchdowns allowed to receivers this year with just three. You'd probably be surprised to know that the Washington Football Team has allowed the fewest receptions to receivers this year with just 80. And you'd probably be surprised to know that the Washington Football Team is second in fewest receiving yards allowed to receivers with just 1,056. Jones will be the No. 1 receiver for Detroit again with Golladay out, but he's not a recommended Fantasy option. In the past two games with Golladay hurt, Jones has three touchdowns but only six catches for 82 yards on 11 targets. It could be hard for him to score this week given the matchup.

And The Sporting News' Iyer feels the same way, making Jones a "weaker start" this week:

Marvin Jones, Lions (vs. WAS). Washington stymied the Giants’ wideouts last week, and no Kenny Golladay (hip) drawing attention hurts him here.

.Now we just need to wait to see how these play out.

Cover photo of Jared Goff by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

