Where Will Ex-Cal Stars Cam Bynum and Jake Curhan Be Taken in the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft is now Less Than a Month Away for Former Golden Bears

Former Cal cornerback Camryn Bynum is currently being projected as a fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the latest update of the 2021 NFL mock draft by WalterFootball.com.

The website, which released its most recent version of a five-round mock draft on Tuesday, has the ex-Bears cornerback selected with the 132nd pick in the draft, which will run from Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1.

Bynum, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection this past fall, talked in the video above after Cal's recent pro day workout about his confidence level playing against any wide receiver.

Meanwhile, Walter Football also pegs former Cal offensive lineman Jake Curhan as being taken in the fifth round with the 164th pick by the Chicago Bears.

NFL.com's latest four-round mock draft does not include either Cal player.

Bynum is actually the 17th cornerback projected to be taken in the draft, according to Walter Football. The site has six corners going in the first round, led by Alabama’s Patrick Surtain as the No. 10 pick by the Dallas Cowboys.

Surtain also is tabbed to go 10th to the Cowboys by Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports and NBC Sports.

No cornerbacks will go in the second round, the website predicts, but eight will be drafted the third. One of those is Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr. at No. 82 to Washington, which in an earlier version of the Walter Football mock draft was tabbed to choose Bynum in that spot.

Bynum now is projected as the third corner taken in the fourth round.

He would be the third Cal defensive back chosen in two years in the NFL draft. Safeties Ashtyn Davis (New York Jets) and Jaylinn Hawkins (Atlanta Falcons) were taken in the third and fourth rounds, respectively, in the 2020 draft.

Walter Football says two other former Pac-12 cornerbacks will be drafted prior to Bynum — Stanford’s Paulson Adebo at No. 71 in the third round and Washington’s Elijah Molden at No. 109 in the fourth.

Penei Sewell, formerly of Oregon, is the consensus top offensive tackle in the draft. Walter Football projects him going No. 5 in the first round to the Cincinnati Bengals as the first non-quarterback taken.

Curhan is projected as a tackle in the Walter Football mock draft but he has spent a lot of time, including during workouts prior to the Senior Bowl, learning the offensive guard position. Curhan, who played only tackle during his four seasons at Cal, talks in the video below about his learning curve at guard.

Cover photo of Camryn Bynum by Kyle Terada, USA Today

