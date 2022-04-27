No Cal Players Expected to Be Drafted, but Surprises Can Happen

None of the many reputable mock drafts available have a Cal player being selected in the 2022 NFL draft, which will be held Thursday through Saturday. Suffice it to say it would be a surprise if any Golden Bears players are drafted this year. But surprises do happen in the draft. In fact, they happen rather often, as the draft surprises involving Cal players attest.

We will note the 12 Cal players who hope to get drafted this weekend later in this story, but first we will note seven examples of draft surprises involving former Cal players.

--Jaylinn Hawkins, safety (2020) – The former Cal standout was given an outside chance to be taken in the late rounds, but most expected him to go undrafted. Not only was he drafted, but he was taken in the fourth round by the Atlanta Falcons. Hawkins was so stunned when he received the call from Falcons officials that he accidentally hung up. Our headline that day: “Cal Football: Shocker -- Jaylinn Hawkins Taken in Fourth Round by Falcons”

--Bryan Anger, punter (2012) -- Jacksonville took Anger in the third round, unusually high for a punter, and he was the first punter since 1995 to go in the top 100 picks. NBC Bay Area carried this headline, "Cal Punter is the Shock of the Draft," and led with this sentence: "The Jacksonville Jaguars have made one of the NFL draft's biggest surprises, selecting UC Berkeley punter Bryan Anger in the third round."

--Trevor Davis, wide receiver (2016) -- Two months before the draft, Davis was not even on the draft radar. He was not initially invited to the NFL Combine, being placed on the waiting list. But he got a late invitation to the Combine and clocked a 40 time of 4.42 seconds, the third-fastest time at the Combine. Packers director of player operations Eliot Wolf hand-timed Davis in 4.37 seconds, which may be why the Packers drafted him the fifth round. Cal quarterback Jared Goff was the first overall pick in that draft, but Davis was the next Golden Bears player to go, ahead of wide receiver Kenny Lawler, tight end Stephen Anderson and running back Daniel Lasco, three Cal players projected to be drafted before Davis.

--DeAndre Coleman, defensive tackle (2014) -- Listed as the No. 46 pro prospect by Mel Kiper prior to the 2013 season, Coleman's status slipped after his senior season, but he was still projected to get drafted somewhere in the middle rounds. NFL.com listed the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Coleman as a likely second- or third-round pick. He went undrafted. He was signed as a free agent by the Jaguars and played in 16 NFL games (no starts) in his pro career.

--Tyson Alualu, defensive end (2010) -- Alualu figured to have an outside chance to be taken in the first round, but most mock drafts had him going somewhere in the second round. So it was quite a shock when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Alualu with the 10th overall pick in the first round. The headline in the Florida Times-Union read: "Surprise, surprise: Jaguars pick defensive tackle Tyson Alualu," and the story reported, "[Jaguars GM Gene] Smith pulled a major surprise Thursday night when he selected defensive tackle Tyson Alualu of Cal with the 10th overall pick . . . " It must have been a surprise because the headline had the wrong position; Alualu was a defensive end at the time. ESPN reported, "Alualu was the first Pac-10 player drafted Thursday night -- which was projected by no one -- going 10th overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars."

Nnamdi Asomugha, defensive back (2003) -- No one was more surprised than Asomugha when he was taken in the first round (31st overall) by the Oakland Raiders. The San Francisco Chronicle reported this: "[Kyle] Boller was one of two Cal players going in the first round, with defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha one of the biggest surprises of the day when he was taken 31st overall by the Raiders. 'It's ridiculous,' a joyful and laughing Asomugha said, adding he had 'no clue' he'd go so high." What made the Raiders' pick intriguing is that they drafted Asomugha to play cornerback, even though he was a safety at Cal. Asomugha went on to play in three Pro Bowls and is now starring in movies.

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback (2005) -- The debate heading to the 2005 draft was whether Rodgers or Alex Smith would be the first overall pick. Dennis Georgatos, who covered the 49ers for the San Jose Mercury News at the time, predicted the 49ers would take Rodgers with that first selection. The Niners took Smith, resulting in a long, uncomfortable wait for Rodgers, who was not taken until the 24th overall pick. It led to this classic quote from Rodgers on draft day:

Here are the 12 Cal players hoping to get drafted this year, listed in order of their likelihood of getting selected. Most, if not all, will sign as undrafted free agents:

Elijah Hicks, safety/cornerback -- Broken foot in the offseason set him back. He has the best chance of any Cal player of being drafted.

Cameron Goode, outside linebacker -- He doesn't fit any NFL position, but some team may find a place for him.

Kuony Deng, outside linebacker -- Ankle injury eliminated nearly all of his 2021 season.

Chase Garbers, quarterback -- Four-year starter but Cal was 6-9 in his starts the past two seasons.

Kekoa Crawford, wide receiver -- Good route-runner, but is he fast enough?

Marqez Bimage, outside linebacker -- Impressive when he played, but started only five games in 2021.

Jake Tonges, tight end -- 22 receptions in 2021

Trevon Clark, wide receiver -- Cal's chief deep threat last season.

Josh Drayden, defensive back -- Played in a school-record 55 games for Cal

Luc Bequette, defensive lineman -- Played seven college seasons, made 60 college starts, including 49 at Cal, 11 at Boston College.

Valentino Daltoso, offensive lineman -- Came to Oregon as a walk-on, made 49 starts for Cal after transferring.

Marcel Dancy, running back -- 646 career rushing yards, 46 career receptions.

