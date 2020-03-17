CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: COVID-19 Reportedly Could Affect Bears' 2020 Opener Vs. UNLV

An artist rendering of what Allegiant Stadium will look like when it's completedPhoto by Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Is it possible that the novel coronavirus could affect Cal's football season? The simple answer is yes, in one specific way.

Cal is scheduled to open its 2020 season on August 29 against UNLV at Las Vegas' brand-new Allegiant Stadium. That stadium is still being built but it is scheduled to be ready well before the start of the 2020 season. Afterall, that stadium will be the home of the Raiders, so it has to be ready, right?

Well, there could be a hitch, as Mike Florida of Pro Football Talk points out.  If restrictions related to the novel coronavirus slow or prevent contruction, the stadium might not be ready for the Bears' opener. It's anyone's guess how that site issue would be solved.

Florio is more interested in the NFL angle on this issue, but it could affet Cal too.

Here is what Florio reported over the weekend regarding the new stadiums in Los Angeles and Las Vegas:

If/when the U.S. government (or the California or Nevada governments) impose sweeping restrictions like those in Italy and Spain, progress on both venues likely would slam to a halt.

It’s a simple proposition. If citizens are prohibited from leaving home only to go to the store, the pharmacy, or to get gasoline, they won’t be allowed to leave home for work. And of all the jobs that now can be done at home, working on a stadium cannot be.

So unless housing will be constructed at the stadium site for all stadium workers, there will be no way for the stadium workers to work on these stadiums. Which could keep the Raiders in Oakland, the Rams in the Coliseum, and the Chargers in a 30,000-seat soccer stadium for another year.

Yes, besides being a problem for the Cal-UNLV game, a delay in the construction of Allegiant Stadium could leave the Raiders in Oakland for another season -- if Oakland agrees to have them, that is.

Cal has high hopes for 2020, as Cal coach Justin Wilcox noted in the video below after the Redbox Bowl:

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Basketball: Joel Brown to Give Bears a Different Look at Point Guard Next Year

'Joel's game is wired differently' than senior scoring point Paris Austin

Jeff Faraudo

College Basketball: How NCAA Tournament Might Have Played Out -- Day 1

Two preliminary-round games are played on Tuesday to open fictional March Madness

Jake Curtis

Matt Bradley draws heavy praise from first-year coach Mark Fox

Players bought in and improved throughout the season, says Cal coach Mark Fox

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Sports: A Haunting Silence Envelops Cal Campus Due to Novel Coronavirus

When will the hustle and bustle of the lively Berkeley campus return?

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Coach Mark Fox Talks About The 'New Normal' As Doors Are Now Closed

His team was emotional after having its season cut short at last week's Pac-12 tournament

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Cancellation of Bears' Pro Day Hurts Ashtyn Davis, Jaylinn Hawkins, Evan Weaver, Jordan Duncan, Others

Will their NFL draft status be affected because they can't show their skills?

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 Basketball: How the Pac-12 Tournament Might Have Played Out

Who do you think would have won the event in Las Vegas if it had been completed?

Jake Curtis

Cal Grad Student Tests Positive for Novel Coronavirus

University says the student has had no high-risk contac

Jake Curtis

Cal senior cornerback Cam Bynum is on the shelf but expected to be healthy for fall camp

Cam Bynum said called his injury "a test of faith I will not fail"

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Basketball: Season Report Card for a Flawed but Improved Golden Bear Program

Eight scholarship players on this team are expected back in 2020-21

Jeff Faraudo