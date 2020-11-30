Cal’s football game against Oregon on Saturday at Memorial Stadium has been set for a 4 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

Both the Bears and Ducks are coming off difficult defeats in rivalry games this week.

The Golden Bears fell to 0-3 after a 24-23 loss to Stanford in the 123rd Big Game when the Cardinal blocked Cal’s potential game-tying PAT with 58 seconds left.

Oregon was unbeaten before losing to Oregon State 41-38 in Corvallis. The loss dropped the Ducks (3-1) from No. 9 in the AP Top-25 to No. 21, and effectively takes away their long-shot bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The 83rd all-time matchup between Cal and Oregon will be held later on the calendar than any of their previous games. The Bears lead the series 41-39-2, but Oregon has won 10 of the past 11 meetings.

Fans are not allowed at games this season, per Pac-12 protocols related to COVID-19.

This also is Cal’s final scheduled home game, although the Bears could play in Berkeley in the Dec. 19 game, for which their opponent has not yet been determined by the Pac-12.

Cal’s game at Washington State on Dec. 12 does not yet have a kickoff time.

Both Cal and Oregon were beaten by an OSU team powered by junior running back Jermar Jefferson. He rushed for 196 yards and a touchdown agains the Bears and topped that by going for 226 yards and two TDs vs. the Ducks.

Jefferson is second nationally in rushing yards per game at 168.8.

Oregon was picked to win the Pac-12 North, with the Bears second. But Washington, after coming from 21-0 down to beat Utah, sits atop the North standings at 3-0.

The Ducks, who are averaging 38.5 points, are led by first-year starting quarterback Tyler Shough, who has passed for 1,158 yards and 10 touchdowns, and a ground game averaging 202 yards per game.

