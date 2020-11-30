SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Cal Football: Saturday's Home Game vs. Oregon Set for 4 p.m. Kickoff

Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough drops back to pass vs. Oregon State.Photo by Soobum Im, USA Today

Jeff Faraudo

Cal’s football game against Oregon on Saturday at Memorial Stadium has been set for a 4 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

Both the Bears and Ducks are coming off difficult defeats in rivalry games this week.

The Golden Bears fell to 0-3 after a 24-23 loss to Stanford in the 123rd Big Game when the Cardinal blocked Cal’s potential game-tying PAT with 58 seconds left.

Oregon was unbeaten before losing to Oregon State 41-38 in Corvallis. The loss dropped the Ducks (3-1) from No. 9 in the AP Top-25 to No. 21, and effectively takes away their long-shot bid for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The 83rd all-time matchup between Cal and Oregon will be held later on the calendar than any of their previous games. The Bears lead the series 41-39-2, but Oregon has won 10 of the past 11 meetings.

Fans are not allowed at games this season, per Pac-12 protocols related to COVID-19.

This also is Cal’s final scheduled home game, although the Bears could play in Berkeley in the Dec. 19 game, for which their opponent has not yet been determined by the Pac-12.

Cal’s game at Washington State on Dec. 12 does not yet have a kickoff time.

Both Cal and Oregon were beaten by an OSU team powered by junior running back Jermar Jefferson. He rushed for 196 yards and a touchdown agains the Bears and topped that by going for 226 yards and two TDs vs. the Ducks.

Jefferson is second nationally in rushing yards per game at 168.8.

Oregon was picked to win the Pac-12 North, with the Bears second. But Washington, after coming from 21-0 down to beat Utah, sits atop the North standings at 3-0.

The Ducks, who are averaging 38.5 points, are led by first-year starting quarterback Tyler Shough, who has passed for 1,158 yards and 10 touchdowns, and a ground game averaging 202 yards per game.

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal in NFL: Is Aaron Rodgers Headed for His Third MVP?

Packers' quarterback has another big game in convincing Sunday night victory over Bears

Jake Curtis

Cal vs. Nicholls State: Golden Bears Play Their Home Opener

Visiting Colonels Are Playing Their Fourth Game in the Bay Area

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Lose to Bakersfield, Fall to 0-2

Bears coach Charmin Smith notes team needs to a better job of getting into its offense

Jake Curtis

Can Matt Bradley Become More Than Cal's Leading Scorer?

Bears Will Benefit if Their Leading Scorer Also Becomes a Better Passer and Defender

Jeff Faraudo

Pac-12 Roundup: Washington Grabs First Place in North With Comeback Win

Huskies overcome a 21-point deficit to knock off Utah and grab sole possession of top spot in the North, thanks to Oregon's Friday loss to Oregon State

Jake Curtis

Cal Shouldn't Have to Gamble With a 2-Point Try to Win a Football Game

Fixing Special Teams Should Be the Priority, Not Avoiding Their Use

Jeff Faraudo

by

napabear

Cal Football: `Specious Teams' Are Taking The Axe to Golden Bears' Season

Criticl Errors Have Undermined Otherwise Promising Outings

Jeff Faraudo

Cal's Loss to Stanford Leads to the Possibility of a Winless Season

Bears probably should have beaten the Cardinal, but special-teams mistakes doom Cal to 0-3 start with Oregon next

Jake Curtis

by

goldenone1

NFL Fantasy Experts Have Mixed Opinions on Ex-Cal QB Jared Goff

Rams quarterback often seems to be a mystery to Fantasy players, and this week's game against the 49ers is no exception as they don't agree on what to do with him

Jake Curtis

Cal Loses to Stanford on Blocked Extra Point

Bears drop 123rd Big Game 24-23, face Oregon next Saturday in Berkeley

Jake Curtis