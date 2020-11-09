SI.com
CalSportsReport
Cal Football: Game Time Set for Nov. 21 Game at Oregon State

Oregon State beat Cal last year in BerkeleyPhoto by Neville E Guard - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

The Pac-12 has announced a starting time for Cal's Nov. 21 game against Oregon State. There was also a slight adjustment on the starting time of the Big Game on Nov. 27.

That Cal-Oregon State game on Nov. 21 will kick off at 12:30 p.m. at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., and will be televised live on FS1. It will be Cal's first day game of the season.

The Cal-Stanford game, to be played the day after Thanksgiving, was originally scheduled to start at 1 p.m. It now is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m.

Cal was scheduled to open its season this past Saturday in a 7:30 p.m. home game against Washington, but that game was canceled after a Cal player tested positive for COVID-19. The Golden Bears are now scheduled to open their season with a road game against Arizona State this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. It is still uncertain whether Berkeley Public Health will clear the Golden Bears to play that game.

The Cal-Oregon State game would be the Golden Bears' second game in what is now a six-game season, with Cal's first five games being used to determine whether it will participate in the Pac-12 championship game.

Cal leads the all-time series with Oregon State, 38-34, including victories in four of the last six meetings and the most recent contest in Corvallis with a 49-7 win on Oct. 20, 2018. The Beavers captured the most recent meeting last season in Berkeley, 21-17, on Oct. 19, 2019.

Oregon State (0-1) fell to Washington State, 38-28, in its season opener last Saturday and will visit Washington this Saturday, Nov. 14 (8 pm PST, FS1) before hosting the Bears.

Cal's remaining scheduled games during its conference-only 2020 schedule include back-to-back home contests against Stanford (Friday, Nov. 27, 1:30 pm, FOX) and Oregon (Dec. 5) before the Golden Bears travel to Washington State (Dec. 12). 

The Pac-12 Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18, and will be  hosted by the team with the best record. It will be televised nationally by FOX. Matchups involving the other 10 teams will be played Saturday, Dec. 19.

Under current state and Pac-12 protocols, fans will be not allowed to attend 2020 Cal home games in person.

Radio broadcasts of all Cal football games can be heard live on KGO 810 AM, the Cal Bears Sports Network powered by Learfield IMG College, Sirius XM satellite radio and CalBears.com via TuneIn.

 

