Cal Football: Oregon State Game Thread

Golden Bears almost have to win today to keep alive any shot of bowl eligibility.

If Cal harbors any hopes of eventually qualifying for a bowl game, today’s matchup vs. Oregon State at Memorial Stadium is a virtual must-win.

The Bears (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12) must build on their 26-3 win over Colorado last week in what is their second-to-last home game of the season.

* Sophomore linebacker Trey Paster talks in the video above about the Bears' mindset last week for Colorado

Cal needs four more wins to get to six for postseason eligibility.

Here’s the rest of the Bears’ schedule:

— at Arizona, Nov. 6

— vs. USC, Nov. 13

— at Stanford, Nov. 20

— at UCLA, Nov. 27

Even if the Bears win today, they will need to find three more victories among the four above.

OK, Arizona should be a win — the Cats haven’t won since the Kennedy administration.

That leaves the final three, and Cal must win two of them. A tough assignment, for sure.

Just getting past the Beavers (5-2, 3-1) will be challenging enough. OSU has beaten Cal each of the past two years — albeit by just four points each time — and this Beavers squad is vastly better.

The surprise of the Pac-12, Oregon State can clinch bowl eligibility for the first time since 2013 with a win at Berkeley. OSU has only earned bowl eligibility in October three times in his history.

Here’s some pre-game reading:

— Our Cal-OSU game preview

— Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave talks about his nephew, OSU tight end Luke Musgrave

— OSU beat writer answers our five questions about the Beavers

— Will Chase Garbers consider a sixth season at Cal?

— A look at Oregon State’s potent run game

We’ll be back before kickoff with late player available updates and our in-game thread.

Cover photo of Cal linebacker Trey Paster by Al Sermeno, KLC fotos

