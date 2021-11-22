Cal's Ben Coleman, Lu-Magia Hearns III Earn Pac-12 Weekly Football Honors

Cal's Ben Coleman and Lu-Magia Hearns III have earned Pac-12 Offensive Lineman and Freshman of the Week honors for their performances in Cal's 41-11 win at Stanford in the 124th Big Game last Saturday.

Coleman, an offensive guard, and Hearns III, a cornerback, were both honored with a weekly conference performance awards for the first time in their careers. They were also the first two Cal players selected in 2021 for a Pac-12 weekly honor, which are voted on by members of the media who cover the league. They are also Cal's first offensive lineman and freshman selected for those specific honors, which were created prior to the 2019 season.

Hearns did not become a starter until midway through the season, and he was one of two true freshmen who started for Cal against Stanford (linebacker Nate Rutchena was the other).

Below are notes on their performances as well as additional notes for both Coleman and Hearns III:

.

Ben Coleman

Offensive lineman, 6-4, 325, R-So., 3rd Season At Cal, Murrieta, CA (Linfield Christian HS)

— Had the highest internal grade of Cal's offensive linemen (90%) during a historic performance at Stanford with the Golden Bears producing a Big Game-record 636 yards of total offense, including 352 on the ground, which was the most by Cal in any game since the Bears rushed for 431 yards against Washington on Dec. 6, 2008.

— Threw a key block to spring Marcel Dancy on a 76-yard touchdown run while the Bears became the first FBS team this season and the first Pac-12 team since 2014 to record three plays of 75 or more yards in a game. Dancy's run was Cal's longest since an 81-yard touchdown run by Brendan Bigelow at Ohio State in 2012.

— Had what Cal defines as four "above & beyond" plays against Stanford.

— Has started and played in nine games as a 2021 sophomore.

— Has helped Cal average 179.1 yards per game on the ground for its highest per-game average since rushing for 183.0 yards per contest in 2012

.

Lu-Magia Hearns III

Cornerback, 5-10, 160, Fr., 1st Season At Cal, Pittsburg, CA (De La Salle HS)

— Set the tone with his first career interception on Stanford's second offensive play from scrimmage.

— Finished with a career-high and Cal season-high five passes defended as well as a career-high four pass breakups that equaled Cal's season high.

— Five passes defended were tied for the third-most in the nation in a single game this season and the most by a Pac-12 player in 2021.

— Four pass breakups were tied for fifth nationally and tied for first in the Pac-12 in a single game.

— Ranks second in the Pac-12 for the season with 0.90 passes defended per game.

— Has recorded team highs of nine passes defended and eight pass breakups to go along with one interception and 25 tackles as a 2021 collegiate rookie while playing in nine games with six starts that lead all Cal true freshmen.



.

Cover photo of Ben Coleman and Lu-Magia Hearns III is by Al Sermeno, KLC Fotos

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport