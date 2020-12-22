FootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Three Former Cal Players Named to Pro Bowl

Aaron Rodgers, Keenan Allen, Cameron Jordan selected for Jan. 31 all-star game
Author:
Publish date:

Three former Cal players were named to the Pro Bowl on Monday, although it was nothing new for any of them.

Green Bay Packers' star Aaron Rodgers played at Cal in 2003 and 2004, and he was one of three AFC quarterbacks named to the Pro Bowl. It is the ninth Pro Bowl assignment for Rodgers, who has a bigger individual honor within sight since he and Patrick Mahomes appear to be the leading candidates for the league MVP award.

Rodgers hopes he won't be available to play in the Jan. 31 Pro Bowl since he has a berth in the Feb. 7 Super Bowl on his mind.

The Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen, who played at Cal in 2010, 2011 and 2012, was named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive year. He ranks third in the NFL in receptions with 100, and is one of four AFC wide receivers named to the Pro Bowl. He led the league in receptions for a while this season, but a hamstring injury has slowed his production the past two weeks.

The third former Cal player named to the Pro Bowl is New Orleans Siants defensive end Cameron Jordan, who is a Pro Bowler for the sixth time and the fourth year in a row. His numbers this season aren't as impressive as they were the past several seasons, but he still has 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. He is one of three NFC defensive ends selected.

Jordan played at Cal in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010, In his senior season he was teammate of Allen, but the Bears went just 5-7 in 2010. 

Click here to see all the Pro Bowl selections

Cover photo of Keenan Allen by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

keenan allen robert hanashiro
Football

Three Former Cal Players Named to Pro Bowl

cal women soobum im
Basketball

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Lose to USC, Stay Winless

oregon Pac-12 title kirby Lee
Football

Just Two Pac-12 Teams in Bowls, and Both Are Underdogs

Seattle forward Riley Grigsby
Basketball

Cal Basketball: A Grigsby Back in Berkeley - Al's Son Riley Leads Seattle U into Haas

aaron rodgers benny sieu (3)
Football

Did Aaron Rodgers Lose Ground to Patrick Mahomes, Derrick Henry for MVP?

chase griffin jayne kamin-oncea
Football

Pac-12 Football Roundup: Backup QBs Take the Stage; No Bowl for USC

Guard Jarre Hyder made his Cal debut against Cal State Northridge
Basketball

Cal Basketball: Bears Hope to Build on Strong Performance vs. Northridge

Cal's Ryan Betley drives against a Cal State Northridge defender
Basketball

Cal Basketball: Short-Handed Bears Impressive in Rout of Northridge

Grant Anticevich is sidelined after undergoing an emergency appendectomy
Basketball

Cal Basketball: Grant Anticevich Has Appendectomy, Matt Bradley Out (Ankle)