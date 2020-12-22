Three Former Cal Players Named to Pro Bowl

Three former Cal players were named to the Pro Bowl on Monday, although it was nothing new for any of them.

Green Bay Packers' star Aaron Rodgers played at Cal in 2003 and 2004, and he was one of three AFC quarterbacks named to the Pro Bowl. It is the ninth Pro Bowl assignment for Rodgers, who has a bigger individual honor within sight since he and Patrick Mahomes appear to be the leading candidates for the league MVP award.

Rodgers hopes he won't be available to play in the Jan. 31 Pro Bowl since he has a berth in the Feb. 7 Super Bowl on his mind.

The Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen, who played at Cal in 2010, 2011 and 2012, was named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive year. He ranks third in the NFL in receptions with 100, and is one of four AFC wide receivers named to the Pro Bowl. He led the league in receptions for a while this season, but a hamstring injury has slowed his production the past two weeks.

The third former Cal player named to the Pro Bowl is New Orleans Siants defensive end Cameron Jordan, who is a Pro Bowler for the sixth time and the fourth year in a row. His numbers this season aren't as impressive as they were the past several seasons, but he still has 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. He is one of three NFC defensive ends selected.

Jordan played at Cal in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010, In his senior season he was teammate of Allen, but the Bears went just 5-7 in 2010.

