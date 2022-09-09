Cal Preview Box: Bears Hope to Go to 2-0 on Saturday Against UNLV

Cal faces Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, next week, but the Golden Bears' immediate concern is Saturday's game against UNLV, which clobbered Idaho State 52-21 in its opener, thanks to an outstanding performance by quarterback Doug Brumfield.

Here are the facts about Saturday's contest.

CAL (1-0) vs. UNLV (1-0)

SITE: Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, Calif.

WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area: Guy Haberman (Play-By-Play), Shane Vereen (Analyst).

RADIO: KGO 810 AM -- Joe Starkey (Play-By-Play), Mike Pawlawski (Analyst), Todd McKim (sideline reporter).

BETTING LINE: Cal is favored by 12½ points. Over/under is 48 points.

WEATHER FORECAST: Saturday afternoon will be cloudy skies and a high of about 73 degrees with 71% humidity. There is a 10 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. The temperature will go down to about 62 degrees Saturday night.

CAL-UNLV HISTORY: The Golden Bears and UNLV have never faced each other in a football game.

CAL STORYLINES: Cal is looking to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2019 when it began 4-0 and was ranked No. 15. The Bears began the season 3-0 or better in each of Justin Wilcox’s first three years as head coach. . . . This is the second straight year Cal has played a Mountain West Conference opponent, losing to Nevada 22-17 in last season’s opener . . . The Golden Bears need a victory in this game to get closer to the six wins it needs to become bowl-eligible . . . Cal is seeking its fifth straight home win. It won its final three games at Memorial Stadium last year (Colorado, Oregon State, USC) and its opener last week, a 34-13 victory over UC Davis, an FCS program. . . . Freshman running back Jaydn Ott was the star of the opener, rushing for 104 yards in his college debut and being named the Pa-12 freshman offensive player of the week . . . Jack Plummer will make his second start at quarterback for Cal after transferring from Purdue. He started last week 0-for-2 with an interception, but finished 23-for-35 for 268 yards, three touchdowns and one pick. He ranks sixth in the conference in passer rating . . . Eleven different receivers caught passes for the Bears last week . . . Jamieson Sheahan leads the conference in punting after the first game of the slate (49.8 avg), and he had a career-best 65-yard punt that helped turn the game around against UC Davis . . . Cal was scheduled to play UNLV in 2020 in what was to be the first game at Allegiant Stadium, but the matchup was postponed because of the pandemic. Cal is now scheduled to make the trip to Las Vegas to open the 2026 season.

Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon discusses UNLV offense in the video below:

UNLV STORYLINES: UNLV is seeking its first 2-0 start since 1999, when former USC coach John Robinson was the Rebels’ head coach. . . . UNLV is 6-32 all-time against teams currently in the Pac-12, and that includes a 2-14 mark against former conference-mate Utah . . . UNLV finished 2-10 last year but played better late in the season, winning two of its final four games and pushing division champion San Diego State to the limit in its final game. . . . UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield was named Mountain West offensive player of the week after going 21-for-25 for 356 yards, four TDs and no interceptions in a 52-21 victory over Idaho State, an FCS program, in the Rebels opener on Aug. 27. He only played one half. Brumfield's 256.42 passer rating ranks second in the country . . . The Rebels did not play last week . . . UNLV runs much of its offense out of the pistol formation . . . UNLV’s roster is loaded with junior-college transfers and four-year-school transfers. The Rebels’ top receiver, Ricky White, was at Michigan State last year, and starting running back Aiden Robbins transferred from Louisville. The Rebels had 25 transfers from four-year college and 21 transfers from junior college on their roster . . . The Rebels allowed 32.8 points last season, worst in the Mountain West Conference, and allowed 21 points to an FCS opponent in their opener this year. It remains to be seen how well UNLV defends this year . . . .UNLV tight end coach Nate Longshore was Cal’s starting quarterback in 2006, when the Golden Bears finished the season ranked 14th and tied with USC for the Pac-10 title. It is the only time since 1975 that Cal claimed part of a conference crown.

--UNLV beat writer answers five questions about the Rebels--

Justin Wilcox talks about UNLV receiver Ricky White in the video below:

CAL PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Jack Plummer (Purdue transfer makes his second start for Cal); RB Jaydn Ott (Pac-12 offensive freshman of the week after rushing for 104 yards in his college debut); WR Jeremiah Hunter (6 catches, 78 yards, 1 TD vs. UC Davis); S Craig Woodson (Pick-six last week); ILB Jackson Sirmon (team-high 8 tackles last week); OLB Xavier Carlton (Utah transfer had 1.5 sacks vs. UC Davis)

UNLV PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Doug Brumfield (second nationally in passer rating); WR Ricky White (8 receptions, 182 yards, 2 TDs in opener); WR Kyle Williams (Mountain West offensive freshman of the year in 2021); RB Aiden Robbins (3 TDs in opener); LB Austin Ajiake (team’s defensive MVP last year had eight tackles and an interception in the opener); PK Daniel Gutierrez (16-for-18 on field goals last year, including a 53-yarder; made a 39-yard field goal in opener)

Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave talks about UNLV's defense in the video below:

CAL STATISTICS: Click here

CAL NOTES, DEPTH CHART: Click here

UNLV NOTES, STATISTICS, DEPTH CHART: Click here

JAKE'S PICK: Cal 30, UNLV 17

JEFF’S PICK: Cal 28, UNLV 14

ALEX WRIGHT’S PICK (Las Vegas Review Journal): Cal 35, UNLV 24

Cover photo of Cal linebacker Jackson Sirmon by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

