Cal Football: Bears Land Highest-Rated Recruit Yet -- TE D.J. Rogers

Jake Curtis

Cal lost a commitment from a tight end (Kaleo Ballungay) a few days ago, but it got a commitment from another tight end on Saturday, and this tight end ranks higher than the one that de-committed.

D.J. Rogers, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end from Sammamish, Wash., who attends Eastside Catholic High School, announced on social media on Saturday that he has committed to Cal. (Rogers is also known as D’Andre Rogers.)

He reportedly had offers from LSU, USC, Oregon, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida, Penn State and Arizona State as well as Cal and several others.

He ranks as the highest-rated recruit who has committed to Cal so far. Rogers received a rating of 0.8959 from 247 Sports, which is slightly better than the second-highest rated recruit who has committed to Cal (Jaden Casey).

Check out his twitter video announcing his choice:

This is a significant recruit for Cal with the first day of the early signing period set for Wednesday. 

The 247 Sports website ranks Rogers as the 318th-best prospect overall in the class of 2020 and the seventh-best tight end in the class.

Rivals.com ranks him as the 10th-best tight end prospect in the country. Rivals' rating of 5.8 for Rogers matches the highest of any rating for a player committed to Cal for 2020.

Both sites rate Rogers as a four-star recruit. He might play wide receiver as a well as tight end in college.

Cal tight ends coach Marques Tuiasosopo and departing offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin reportedly were the primary recruiters of Rogers.

He visited Cal on Nov. 16.

Check out this video of Rogers in action:

The tight end spot became an increasingly important position for Cal this season, although it is unclear how the next offensive coordiator will use the tight end position. Baldwin is leaving Cal after the bowl game to become the head coach at Cal Poly.

Click here for a MaxPreps video of Rogers

Or click here for an additional video of Rogers going through drills.

