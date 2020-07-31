Report: Pac-12 Conference-Only Schedule Will Start of Sept. 26

The Pac-12 is expected to announce its 10-game, conference-only schedule Friday afternoon, but Pete Thamel of Yahoo.com reported Friday morning that the new football season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 26, not Sept. 19 as reported a week ago.

The schedules for all 12 teams is expected to be released in a matter of minutes.

Cal's original schedule calls for games against all the Pac-12 North opponents as well as games against USC, UCLA, Utah and Arizona State. A recent report suggests Cal will add a game against Arizona for its 10th game. A report earlier this week noted that UCLA would be Cal's opening opponent in the revised schedule, so presumably that game would be played on Sept. 26 if Thamel's information is correct.

The revised schedule is expected to have some open dates as well as some options built in in case games have to be postponed because of positive tests for COVID-19.

It remains to be seen whether the sites of some games will be changed from the original schedules. It is assumed that all teams will have five home games and five road games, so that may require that the site of some games will need to be altered.

