Cal Officially Signs LB Ieremia Moore for Football Class of 2021

Cal announced on Wednesday that linebacker Ieremia Moore of St. John Bosco High School signed his letter of intend to join Cal's 2021 recruiting class.

Moore had announced his commitment to Cal last week, but Wednesday's signing made it official.

Moore is the 21st member of the Golden Bears' 2021 class, with the other 20 players signing during the early signing period in December. The 247Sports website ranks Cal's 2021 class as the 28th-best in the country and third-best in the Pac-12. Rivals ranks the Bears' class 39th overall and fifth in the conference..

Moore was listed as a strong-side defensive end on the recruiting sites, but Cal sees him as a linebacker. That could change when Moore gets on campus because the New Zealand native has never played in an organized football game.

"We are looking forward to coaching Ieremia," Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement provided by Cal. "He is new to the game of football and an interesting prospect who has special physical tools that are difficult to find. We are excited that he will have an opportunity to develop at Cal."

By the way, his first name is pronounced YELL-uh. He currently lives in Lakewood, Calif., after moving to this country from New Zealand to pursue a career in football.

He arrived in California in the summer of 2019 but could not play in 2019 because, according to CIF rules, he was not accompanied by his parents to this country. The 2020 season was delayed because of COVID-19, but Moore is on the roster for a delayed 2020 senior campaign.

NOTES ON MOORE:

Stars: 247Sports (3), 247Sports Composite (3), ESPN (3), Rivals (3)

National Overall Player Ranking: 247Sports Composite (1218)

National Defensive End Ranking: ESPN (129)

National Strongside Defensive End Ranking: 247Sports (77), 247Sports Composite (79)

Regional Overall Player Ranking: ESPN (161)

California Overall Player Ranking: Rivals (94), ESPN (97), 247Sports Composite (98), 247Sports (110)

Ratings/Scout Grades: 247Sports (85), 247Sports (0.8464), ESPN (75), Rivals (5.5)



Born October 6, 2002

Named the Most Valuable Defensive Lineman at the SoCal National Preps Showcase and has been impressive at several other camps

He played rugby and club football in his native New Zealand

.

