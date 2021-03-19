What to Look for in Cal's Spring Game Saturday

Cal’s spring game on Saturday will be televised by Pac-12 Network starting at 2 p.m.

Defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon provided a broad outline in the video above of what the Bears' spring game will consist of.

So what should viewers be looking for? Six things.

Quarterback play

As always the quarterback is the focus of any football competition, in large part because he is the most important player on the team.

Take a close look at the execution of Chase Garbers and Zach Johnson, and how they operate in Bill Musgrave’s system, which should be more intricate that what we saw in the four games in 2020.

Garbers did not make the progress that was expected of him last fall, perhaps because of the limited practice sessions, but he is still the solid No. 1 quarterback. Johnson is the clear backup, but his impressive numbers in the first two scrimmages have some wondering whether he could overtake Garbers if he continues to light it up. Johnson went 24-for-28 for five touchdowns and no interceptions in the two previous scrimmages, although it is not known whether he did any of that while leading the first-team offense or going against the first-team defense.

Musgrave was unequivocal when discussing Garbers’ status. “We’re riding Chase,” Musgrave said Wednesday.

Garbers remains the heavy favorite to be the starter for the Sept. 4 opener against Nevada. But if he struggles in the first several games, who knows?

Pay special attention to whether Garbers is getting rid of the ball on time, since he has had a habit of holding the ball a long time. Also note whether Johnson gets any playing time with the first-team offense or works against the first-team defense.

Musgrave talks about Garbers' progress in two videos:

Young wide receivers

Although Kekoa Crawford and Nikko Remigio established themselves over the past two seasons, three wideouts who were freshmen during the 2020 season have been impressive so far. At least one of them is expected to play the role that was occupied by Makai Polk, who transferred to Mississippi State.

Tommy Christakos has been the most impressive of the freshman, especially for his ability to catch high passes in a crowd. But freshmen Jeremiah Hunter, who missed the 2020 season with an injury, and Justin Richard Baker also are worth watching.

Linebackers

The move of Kuony Deng from being an inside linebacker primarily to being mainly an outside linebacker is worth watching. Presumably Cameron Goode, who was Cal’s best player in 2020, will occupy an outside linebacker spot opposite Deng, but Orin Patu has performed well during the spring, and freshman Brian Hisatake has shown potential. Braxten Croteau was a starter on the outside last year.

Inside linebacker has been the most important position for Cal under Justn Wilcox, and that’s where the Bears’ defensive stars have resided (Evan Weaver, Jordan Kunaszyk, Deng). Redshirt junior Evan Tattersall started two games at inside linebacker last season and figures to be with the first-team defense for the time being. Freshman Muelu Iosefa, who started two games last season as a true freshman, could be the Bears' next standout inside backer.

But keep an eye on Trey Paster, who make the switch from safety to inside linebacker in the offeseason.

Cornerbacks

The most significant loss from 2020 is Camryn Bynum, who is entering the NFL draft after being a starting cornerback at Cal for four years. Chigozie Anusiem and Josh Drayden are the likely first-teamers at corner, but coaches have mentioned Collin Gamble’s name a lot during the spring, suggesting he will play a major role, perhaps as a nickelback.

Cal’s has plenty of players at safety, but keep an eye on Raymond Woodie III, the transfer from Florida State who figures in the Bears’ plans.

All of them are under the direction of a new member of Cal's coaching staff -- 29-year-old defensive backs coach Tre Watson.

Fullback/Tight End

Bill Musgrave’s offense calls for a fullback as a lead blocker in a lot of its sets, and a fullback started all four games last season. But with the transfer of Zach Angelillo and Drew Schlegel, the Bears don’t have a fullback on the roster in the spring.

Cal might add a fullback via transfer during the summer, but Musgrave said any number of tight ends can play the fullback or H-back position adequately. One likely to play there at times is Gavin Reinwald, and the Bears have a wealth of talent at tight end. Look to see whether the Bears use a two-back formation often and which player occupies the fullback spot if they do.

Musgrave discusses the fullback spot:

Nose guard

Brett Johnson has played the critical nose-guard spot the past two years, so pay attention on Saturday as to whether he is in that position again or has been moved to defensive end, which is his preferred position.

Two players who were freshmen last year could get a long look -- Ricky Correia and Stanley McKenzie -- and if they play well enough to move Johnson outside, it would be a help.

Cover photo of Chase Garbers by Kelley L. Cox, USA TODAY Sports

