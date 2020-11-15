Cal kicks off its football this morning at 9 a.m. against UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

The game is being shown on FS1.

The famed Pasadena stadium won't look much like the photo above -- no Oregon printed the end zone, no jet flyover, no fans. But the setting is the same.

And it will look beautiful to the Golden Bears, who finally get to start their 2020 season, only 78 days after their original kickoff date of Aug. 29 at UNLV,

As recently as last week the Bears expected to play at Arizona State last night. That game was canceled because of a COVID-10 outbreak on the ASU team. Cal's Nov. 7 opener at home vs. Washington was scratched because of coronavirus complications among the Bears.

While Cal has not played a game in 322 days -- since the Redbox Bowl victor over Illinois -- the Bruins are 0-1, having lost at Colorado 48-42 last week,

An early story on player availability. Two Cal defensive linemen are out, including Aaron Maldonado, who was projected as the Bears' starting nose guard.

The defensive line position group, of course, was at the heart of the Bears' COVID issues, although no reason was given for the absence of the two players today.

13:50 1st Quarter: Cal's Craig Woodson blocks the UCLA punt and Cam Goode recovers for Cal at the Bruins' 17-yard line.

11:21 1st Quarter: Cal going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 3. Official review of the previous play as refs check on whether Chase Garbers was down bring to throw the ball away. Replay shows his right knee was down. Cal will kick the field goal after all.

11:12 1st Qtr: Dario Longhetto converts the 31-yard field goal and Cal goes ahead, but it's not what offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave wanted from this terrific early-game opportunity. Cal 3, UCLA 0.

8:50 1st Qtr: Another big break for the Bears as Daniel Scott tips pass by Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Cam Bynum intercepts. Bynum returns it 20 yards to the Cal 42. Cal 3, UCLA 0.

7:25 1st Qtr: Cal punts after failing to take advantage of the turnover. Jamison Sheahan's first punt ever in a game -- he's an Aussie -- goes 42 yards with no return. UCLA will start at its own 12-yard line. Cal 3, UCLA 0.

7:25 1st Qtr: The Bears have 7 yards of offense after 8 plays.

5:07 1st Qtr: Cal linebacker Braxten Croteau getting some medical attention on the field. Appears to be his left lower leg.

0:58 1st Qtr: UCLA goes 88 yards to take the lead on a 2-yard keeper by Thompson-Robinson and fourth-and-goal. Thompson-Robinson made a lot of big plays on the 15-play drive, but the Bears' defensive rustiness showed. UCLA 7, Cal 3.

END OF 1ST QTR: UCLA leads 7-3. Cal blocked a punt and intercepted a pass but the offense isn't getting it done so far. The Bruins have a total offense edge of 115 yards to 13 (and 8 of those 13 yards came on the final play of the quarter), and a 7-1 advantage in first downs. The Bruins have run 25 plays, Cal 10. UCLA has held the ball for 9:52, Cal just 5:08. Cal will have third-and-3 from its own 31 when the second quarter begins.

11:45 2nd Qtr: Cal looking pretty shaky. The Bruins go 71 yards for another touchdown. DTR throws a screen pass to Charles Djoku, who follows good downfield blocking and weaves his way 27 yards for the TD. UCLA 14, Cal 3.

11:45 2nd Q: Total yards - UCLA 186, Cal 13.

7:10 2nd Q: The offense comes to life. The Bears go 75 yards in 10 plays and Garbers scores on an 8-yard scramble. Big plays: a 13-yard completion to Makai Polk on third-and-10 to the 38 and a 28-yard completion to TE Collin Moore to the UCLA 36. Garbers used his legs to get a first down on a third-and-6 play to the UCLA 24, then found Christopher Brown on a couple short passes. UCLA 14, Cal 10.

