Game Thread: Cal Hopes to Close a Tough Season with a Win over USC

Golden Bears hoping to avoid their first eight-loss season since going 1-11 in 2013

There is nothing tangible on the line tonight when Cal faces USC in the season-ender at Memorial Stadium.

Both teams are 4-7 overall, 3-5 in the Pac-12 Conference. Neither will play in a bowl game.

The Trojans are hoping to avoid their first four-game losing streak since 2001. Cal is trying to avert its first eight-loss season since going 1-11 in 2013.

This game was supposed to be played three weeks ago but was rescheduled after Cal experienced a COVID-19 outbreak.

So where’s the motivation for either team?

We had heard rumblings from southern California that not all the Trojans’ players were excited about playing this game.

But the Bears we talked to this week — seniors Chase Garbers, Elijah Hicks and Valentino Daltoso — all seemed fired up for the annual Joe Roth game, honoring the Bears’ late quarterback, who died of cancer after a brief but brilliant career.

Coach Justin Wilcox talks in the video above about how he believes his players will be ready go at 8 p.m. when the Bears and Trojans kick off in the nation’s final pre-bowl game of the 2021 season.

Check back for pre-game news and then follow along throughout the night as we provide updates.

Here’s some pregame reading you might have missed:

— Our Cal-USC game preview

— Lots of emotions before a player's final college game. Can they be harnessed?

— A USC beat writers answers our 5 Questions about the Trojans

— Chase Garbers has a big decision coming

— Pro Football Focus honors a couple Cal players

— Cal's defense would get a boost from the return of these two guys

.

Cover photo of Cal running back Christopher Brooks by Neville E. Guard, USA Today

