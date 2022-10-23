Cal Football: Washington Game Thread

After consecutive road losses in which it scored just a single touchdown each time out, Cal returns to friendly grounds on Saturday night.

The Bears (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) will need everything to align perfectly to knock off the Huskies (5-2, 2-2) when they kick off at 7:30 p.m. in a nationally televised game on ESPN.

The Bears are 3-0 at Memorial Stadium while UW is winless in two road games.

But Cal is coming off the most disappointing performance of coach Justin Wilcox’s six seasons, a 20-13 overtime road loss to a Colorado team that was winless and hadn’t come within 23 points of any opponent.

The common thread in Cal’s two most recent games was an offense that scored just one touchdown in each outing. Prior to CU, the Bears lost 28-9 at Washington State.

In attempt to remedy things, Wilcox brought in former Cal offensive line coach Steve Greatwood to serve as an offensive analyst, an extra set of eyes to provide insights. Greatwood, who has four decades of coaching experience, will lend his expertise to not merely the O-line but the entire offense.

Cal will have to ramp up its offensive performance to stay with the Huskies, who lead the Pac-12 in scoring at 42.1 points per game and have put up at least 32 points in every game.

Pre-game update: WR Jeremiah Hunter, who was listed as day to day this week after being injured last week, is dressed and warming up. But CB Lu-Magia Hearns III is not on the field with the Bears.

Coin flip: Cal wins the toss and defers. Bears will kick off and defend the south end zone. Cal gets the ball to start the second half.

10:45 1st Q: The Huskies draw first blood, but Cal's defense holds on third-and-6 from the 21, facing QB Michael Penix Jr. to take a 2-yard loss on a keeper. Peyton Henry delivers the 40-yard field goal, capping a 10-play, 52-yard drive that was highlighted by Penix's 25-yard completion to running back Wayne Taulapapa to the Cal 39. Washington 3, Cal 0.

Cal O-line: The Bears have shuffled their O-line again. The starting five: LT Brayden Rohme, LG Ben Coleman; C Brian Driscoll; RG Sioape Vatikani; RT T.J. Session. No Cal offensive lineman is starting at the same position as in the season opener.

2:01 1st Q: Cal managed one first down on its opening possession then punted. UW responded with a 14-play, 62-yard drive with Henry kicking a 36-yard field goal. Penix completed two passes for 28 yards to Rome Odunze on the drive. Washington 6, Cal 0.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Washington 6, Cal 0. Not an encouraging start for the Bears. Washington hasn't reached the end zone but has a second-and-13 from the Cal 41 when the second quarter begins.

Total yards: UW 137, Cal 19

Passing yards: UW 113, Cal 4

Rushing yards: UW 24, Cal 15

First downs: UW 8, Cal 1

Third-down conversions: UW 3-for-5, Cal 0-for-2.

Note: No Jeremiah Hunter -- the junior wideout warmed up but was not in the starting lineup and has not played.

